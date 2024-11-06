DWTS OG Confirms She Won’t Return for 500th Episode

A “Dancing With the Stars” OG won’t be back for the show’s 500th episode. Edyta Śliwińska responded to a fan question on Instagram about her possible involvement in the upcoming special episode.

“Are you going to be back for the 500th episode of DWTS in two weeks? Loved seeing you back last year,” a fan asked.

“I was going to, but I think the reunion is not happening this year. Maybe I’ll make it for the 600th,” Śliwińska replied.

Śliwińska first joined DWTS as a pro on season 1. She competed on 11 seasons before parting ways with the show. She has never won a Mirrorball Trophy.

In a press release for the show’s 500th episode, fans were given some hints of what’s to come.

“The night kicks off with an electrifying opening number, choreographed by Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach. And as a thrilling nod to the past, our dancers will perform to ‘Crazy In Love’ by Beyoncé featuring Jay-Z, showcasing the very same song that opened the first episode of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ in season one. Plus, get ready for the dazzling return of some fan-favorite faces to the ballroom,” the release reads.

The 500th episode airs on November 12, 2024.

Fans Are Sad That Edyta Śliwińska Won’t Be Part of the 500th Episode Celebration

Many DWTS fans were hopeful that many of the pros past and present would be a part of the 500th episode, perhaps with a special performance. While that could still happen, we know for certain that Śliwińska won’t be a part of it.

After someone spotted Śliwińska’s response, a screenshot was posted on Reddit where fans reacted.

“Me sweating because this means Karina, Anna and Tony are also less likely now. It’ll probably just be Peta, and Sharna and Maks maybe. Probably just the people who’s iconic dances they recreated. Jules is already there, as is Derek, so <ark will come back too. Cries. Lindsey may also come. But I still hope Louis, Karina, Anna, Tony, etc make it…not hopeful,” one comment read.

“Aww that’s a bummer, at least we got to see her last year for the tribute,” someone else wrote, referring to the Len Goodman tribute on season 32.

“Bummer. She was my fave pro during the older seasons,” a third Redditor said.

“Alison maybe come back since Joey and Jenna will be recreating her contemporary. She was last season in the audience,” a fourth suggested, referring to Allison Holker.

Edyta Śliwińska Quit DWTS

On the February 5, 2024, episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast, Śliwińska explained why she and her husband, Alec Mazo, decided to part ways with DWTS.

“One of the reasons that me and my husband left really early — and it’s not a criticism of the show, it’s just the nature of the business — there are so many things in [the] entertainment business that are out of your control,” she said.

“Starting from the casting process. You have no say whether you’re going to be picked up or not,” Śliwińska continued.

Śliwińska hasn’t spoken badly about the show, nor does she seem to regret the time she spent as a pro. It’s unknown if it was her own decision not to return for the 500th episode.

