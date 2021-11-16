DWTS Double Elimination: Who Was Sent Home 11/15/2021?

Season 30 of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” is ready for the finale after sending two of the semi-finalists home during week 9, which aired on Monday, November 15, 2021.

During the episode, the couple who received the overall lowest score when the judges’ scores were combined with the votes of viewers was automatically eliminated.

Then, judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli had the difficult choice of choosing between the bottom two couples for which would be sent home and which would be moving on to next week’s live season fine.

SPOILER WARNING: There will be spoilers for the Monday, November 15, 2021 episode of “Dancing With the Stars” below. Do not read on if you do not want the episode spoiled.

The couples eliminated were Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev and Suni Lee and Sasha Farber.

Two Couples Were Eliminated From DWTS On November 15

At the end of the show, Tyra Banks announced which couple was in the absolute bottom position for the night, meaning they were sent home first. Then, she announced the safe couples before announcing the bottom two.

The first couple marked safe from elimination was JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson, then Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach. Lastly, Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke were marked safe meaning the bottom three couples were Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev, Suni Lee and Sasha Farber and Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten.

The couple at the bottom eliminated immediately was Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev.

That left Suni Lee and Sasha Farber and Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten as the bottom two.

Carrie Ann Inaba teared up while telling Suni she was proud of her before voting to save Amanda and Alan. Derek Hough said that he was also very proud of Melora and Artem and then said that Suni had turned into an incredible dancer while Amanda had been more consistent. He also chose to save Amanda and Alan.

Bruno decided he wanted to save Amanda and Alan as well, meaning that Suni Lee and Sasha Farber were sent home by the unanimous decision of the three judges.

The Season Finale Airs on Monday, November 22

The season finale of “Dancing With the Stars” airs on Monday, November 22, 2021. There are four couples remaining in the competition now, all with hopes of taking home the Mirrorball trophy at the end of the season.

This season of “Dancing With the Stars” has been full of surprises from the celebrities, and there have been multiple shocking eliminations throughout the season. For instance, Olivia Jade was always a top scorer, but she was sent home ahead of the semi-finals. Earlier in the season, Mel C was sent home in an elimination that surprised many fans of the show.

At this point, any one of the finalists could come away with the Mirrorball trophy, as the competition has quite possibly never been closer.

Here are the couples who made it to the finale:

Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern time (live) and Pacific time (recorded) on ABC.

