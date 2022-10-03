‘Dancing With the Stars’ Viewers Say Celebrity Was ‘Robbed’ After Week 3 Elimination

“Dancing With the Stars” sent its third celebrity and pro dancer pair home from season 31 on Monday, October 3, and some fans aren’t happy about the way the elimination panned out.

Going into the elimination, the top of the leaderboard was once again occupied by Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy, Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas, and Wayne Brady and Witney Carson. AT the bottom were Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki, Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel, and Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke.

Ultimately, the judges chose to eliminate Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel. After their elimination was announced, some fans thought they were “screwed” over by the judges.

Fans Were Upset About the Elimination

Some fans thought the couple were screwed over by the judges.

“Cheryl and Louis got so screwed,” one tweet reads. “The minute she got 6s I knew.”

Another person tweeted, “#DWTS Sam Champion stays, Cheryl Ladd leaves? Totally ridiculous. She was great tonight & he’s been crap every week.”

Some took to Reddit to share they were upset about the elimination.

“I feel so bad for the bottom two tbh :/,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “It hurts that Louis only last three weeks.”

Some even says the actress was robbed of her place in the competition.

“CHERYL ROBBED,” one person wrote.

Another wrote, “Again, Cheryl was robbed.”

On the post-discussion thread, some fans called it an injustice.

“Injustice at Cheryl and Louis getting voted off,” a comment reads. “Y’all bring back Louis just to let him last for 3 weeks.”

Louis van Amstel was one of the original professional dancers on “Dancing With the Stars,” and he’d been away from the show since season 21 before returning for season 31.

