‘Dancing With the Stars’ Viewers Say Celebrity Was ‘Robbed’ After Week 3 Elimination

“Dancing With the Stars” sent its third celebrity and pro dancer pair home from season 31 on Monday, October 3, and some fans aren’t happy about the way the elimination panned out.
Going into the elimination, the top of the leaderboard was once again occupied by Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy, Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas, and Wayne Brady and Witney Carson. AT the bottom were Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki, Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel, and Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke.
Ultimately, the judges chose to eliminate Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel. After their elimination was announced, some fans thought they were “screwed” over by the judges.
Fans Were Upset About the Elimination
Some fans thought the couple were screwed over by the judges.
“Cheryl and Louis got so screwed,” one tweet reads. “The minute she got 6s I knew.”
Another person tweeted, “#DWTS Sam Champion stays, Cheryl Ladd leaves? Totally ridiculous. She was great tonight & he’s been crap every week.”
Some took to Reddit to share they were upset about the elimination.
“I feel so bad for the bottom two tbh :/,” one person wrote.
Another commented, “It hurts that Louis only last three weeks.”
Some even says the actress was robbed of her place in the competition.
“CHERYL ROBBED,” one person wrote.
Another wrote, “Again, Cheryl was robbed.”
On the post-discussion thread, some fans called it an injustice.
“Injustice at Cheryl and Louis getting voted off,” a comment reads. “Y’all bring back Louis just to let him last for 3 weeks.”
Louis van Amstel was one of the original professional dancers on “Dancing With the Stars,” and he’d been away from the show since season 21 before returning for season 31.
What Dances Were Performed on Bond Night?
Here are the dances that were performed on James Bond Night:
- Joseph Baena and pro Alexis Warr (filling in for pro Daniella Karagach) danced the Argentine Tango to “Writing’s on the Wall” by Sam Smith from the movie Spectre.
- Selma Blair and pro Sasha Farber danced the Rumba to “For Your Eyes Only” by Sheena Easton
- Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson danced the Tango to “The Name’s Bond…James Bond” by David Arnold & Nicholas Dodd
- Sam Champion and pro Cheryl Burke danced the Samba to “Los Muertos Vivos Estan” by Thomas Newman ft. Tambuco from Spectre
- Charli D’Amelio and pro Mark Ballas danced the Rumba to “No Time to Die” by Billie Eilish
- Heidi D’Amelio and pro Artem Chigvintsev danced the Argentine Tango to “Another Way to Die” by Jack White and Alicia Keys from Quantum of Solace
- Country star Jessie James Decker and pro Alan Bersten danced the Rumba to “Goldfinger” by Shirley Bassey
- Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater performed a Tango to “You Know My Name” by Chris Cornell from Casino Royale
- Daniel Durant and pro Britt Stewart performed a Rumba to “The World Is Not Enough” by Garbage
- Vinny Guadagnino and pro Koko Iwasaki performed a Rumba to “Thunderball” by Tom Jones
- Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel danced the Rumba to “Diamonds are Forever” by Shirley Bassey
- Shangela and Gleb Savchenko danced the Rumba to “GoldenEye” by Tina Turner
- Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong danced the Rumba “License to Kill” by Gladys Knight
- Gabby Windey and pro Val Chmerkovskiy performed a Cha Cha to “Die Another Day” by Madonna.