DWTS Season 30 Week 4 Spoilers & Live Recap: Who Was Eliminated & Made It Through?

Going into the second Disney Week episode of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” season 30, which aired on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, all signs pointed to a double elimination.

The scores and votes from the first night of Disney Week, which aired on Monday, October 11, were added to those of the second night to determine the couples in jeopardy of being sent home.

Then, judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli decided which couple to save.

SPOILER WARNING: Spoilers for the Disney Villains Night episode of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 follow.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Villains Night Live Recap

Tyra Banks shared that there would be a double elimination at the end of the show after judge scores and votes were combined.

First up was Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater performing jazz to Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” with Jimmie playing as Captain Hook and Emma playing Tinkerbell. The judges liked the concept and story within the dance, and Len, in particular, said that Jimmie was “surprising.” They scored a 9 from Carrie Ann Inaba, an 8 from Len Goodman, a 9 from Derek Hough and a 9 from Bruno Tonioli, giving them 35 out of 40 and 67 out of 80 overall for two nights.

Next, Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke performed their Viennese Waltz to a song from Beauty and the Beast where Cody dressed as Gaston from the movie. The judges liked Rigsby’s performance overall but said he needed to work on some technical things. They received an 8 from Carrie Ann, a 7 from Len Goodman, an 8 from Derek Hough and an 8 from Bruno Tonioli, putting them at a 31 out of 40 for the night and a 58 out of 80 overall.

The third dance of the night came from Mel C and Gleb Savchenko, with Mel C playing the character of Maleficent. They danced the Viennese Waltz as well. The judges thought the dance was plenty dramatic and haunting and had nothing but praise for the couple. They ended up with a score of 9 from Carrie Ann, an 8 from Len Goodman, a 9 from Derek Hough and a 9 from Bruno Tonioli, putting them at a 35 out of 40 for the night and 66 out of 80 overall.

The next dance came from JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson dancing the Paso Doble. The judges thought the dance was a little “hectic,” and Carrie Ann Inaba, in particular, said that she thought the dance wasn’t the best. Len, on the other hand, said the dance had “control,” and he enjoyed it. They ended up with a score of 8 from Carrie Ann, a 9 from Len Goodman, a 9 from Derek Hough, and a 9 from Bruno Tonioli, putting them at a 35 out of 40 for the night and 70 out of 80 overall.

For the next dance, Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong danced the Viennese Waltz to “Dangerous Woman” by Ariana Grande. Kenya was portraying the Evil Queen from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Len did not think the dance was a proper Viennese Waltz but that it was a lovely dance overall. They ended up with a score of 7 from Carrie Ann, a 7 from Len Goodman, an 8 from Derek Hough, and an 8 from Bruno Tonioli, putting them at a 30 out of 40 for the night and 59 out of 80 overall.

The show returned from a commercial break to show off Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach’s routine. The two were playing Jafar and Iago from Aladdin during an Argentine Tango. Derek Hough thought the lifts in the dance were “iconic” even if there wasn’t “enough footwork” throughout. Bruno was very impressed with the lifts as well. Carrie Ann said it was “one of the most magical performances” she’d ever seen on the show. They received a 9 from Carrie Ann Inaba, a 7 from Len Goodman, a 9 from Derek Hough and an 8 from Bruno Tonioli, putting them at 33 out of 40 and a total of 63 out of 80 for both nights.

Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev then took the ballroom floor to perform their Jazz routine to “Mother Knows Best” from Tangled. The two received praise from the judges, though Carrie Ann said it was “a little safe.” Len disagreed, he thought it was a “truly delightful” dance. They got a 9 from Carrie Ann Inaba, a 10 from Len Goodman, a 9 from Derek Hough and a 9 from Bruno Tonioli, giving them a 37 out of 40 for the night and a 73 out of 80 for both nights. That’s the first ten of the season!

The next performance came from The Miz and Witney Carson performing the Argentine Tango to “Be Prepared” from The Lion King. Carrie Ann Inaba said that the dance was “incredible” and the other judges liked the dance as well. They received a 9 from Carrie Ann Inaba, an 8 from Len Goodman, a 9 from Derek Hough, and an 8 from Bruno Tonioli, putting them at 34 out of 40 for one night and 65 out of 80 for both nights.

Next up was Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green performing the Paso Doble to a song from Pirates of the Caribbean. Len said he liked the “aggression” but would have liked it if it were more technically precise and dynamic. They received a score of 7 from Carrie Ann, a 6 from Len Goodman, a 7 from Len Goodman and a 7 from Bruno Tonioli, putting them at 27 out of 40 and a total for both nights of 52 out of 80.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Villains Night: Who Was Eliminated?

