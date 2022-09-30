DWTS Season 31 Eliminations: Who Will Go Home Next According to Fans

Fans think they know which couple will be sent home at the end of “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 week three, which is set as “James Bond” night.

Week two of the competition saw “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice and her partner, Pasha Pashkov, eliminated at the end of the night, though they were joined in the bottom two by actress Cheryl Ladd and professional dancer Louis van Amstel.

So far, the couples in the bottom two have been those that were near the bottom of the judges’ leaderboard, but anything can happen when it comes to live votes.

Fans Think Cheryl & Louis Will Leave Next

In a Reddit thread after the second week, some fans tried to predict which couple will be sent home from the competition next.

The poll, which included five couples and a “someone else” category, received 722 votes with Cheryl and Louis receiving over half of those at 429. The next couple who fans think could be eliminated were Jessie James Decker and her partner Alan Bersten, followed by Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke.

“I think Cheryl and Louis, sadly,” one person wrote. “I’m also wondering if we might get a surprise in the bottom 2 next week or if someone else expected winds up there.”

One person agreed, writing, “If Louis doesn’t choreograph a stellar dance, and if Cheryl doesn’t deliver with 110%, probably them. The only other option I see is Trevor/Emma, but they may very well shove a stupid showmance angle down our throats so I could also see them safe because of it.”

Others hope that Cheryl Ladd is able to get out of the bottom two, and multiple said they thought that Joseph Baena, who is the partner of Daniella Karagach, will be in the bottom two next time.

Baena is at a slight disadvantage because his partner, Karagach, has not been able to rehearse with him and was unable to choreograph for the upcoming week due to a diagnosis of COVID-19. He was joined in rehearsals throughout the week by newcomer Alexis Warr.

Fans Also Think They Know Who Will Win

Some fans also think they know who will win the Mirrorball trophy at the end of the season. In a Reddit poll of six couples including Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas, Wayne Brady and Witney Carson, Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy, Daniel Durant and Britt Stweart, Shangela and Gleb Savchenko, and Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong, most fans voted that they believe Brady and Carson will take the trophy.

They were closely followed by D’Amelio and Ballas. Both couples at the top of the poll have been at the top of the leaderboard for the first two weeks of the competition.

Others said they don’t want to predict anything this early on in the competition, especially after season 30. During that season, Iman Shumpert and his pro partner, Daniella Karagach, were at the bottom of the leaderboard on a routine basis early on, but they pulled through and ended up winning the entire season.

Most fans think Brady will earn Carson her second Mirrorball trophy.