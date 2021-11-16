DWTS Season 30 Semifinals Spoilers & Live Recap: Who Was Eliminated?

It’s semifinals time on “Dancing With the Stars” and it is another brutal double elimination, as there are six couples left and only four can continue on to the finale on November 22.

Cody Rigsby & Cheryl Burke, Salsa

Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke have an excellent redemption dance — the salsa they only got to perform via rehearsal footage because of their COVID diagnoses. They are dancing to “Danza Kuduro” by Don Omar and Lucenzo. They do a great job, really high energy and lots of fun tricks. The judges are very complimentary, though they do point out there were some mistakes here and there. They earn a

The semifinals setlist is as follows:

Popstar and dancer JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson will perform a redemption Argentine Tango to “Santa Maria (Del Buen Ayre)” by Gotan Project; then for their new dance, a Contemporary to “Before You Go (Piano Version)” by Lewis Capaldi

NBA basketball star Iman Shumpert (“We Got Love Teyana and Iman”) and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a redemption Tango to “Telephone” by Martynas; then for their new dance, a Jazz to “Dark Fantasy” by Kanye West

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee and pro Sasha Farber will perform a redemption Foxtrot to “Haven’t Met You Yet” by Michael Bublé; then for their new dance, a Contemporary to “Gravity” by Sara Bareilles

TV and film actress Melora Hardin (“The Bold Type”) and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a redemption Rumba to “I Don’t Want To Wait” by Paula Cole; then for their new dance, a Contemporary to “Thunder” by Imagine Dragons

Talk show co-host of “The Talk” Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten will perform a redemption Tango to “Titanium” by David Guetta featuring Sia; then for their new dance, a Contemporary to “Live Your Life – Nick Cordero” by Lenii

Celebrity fitness guru Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke will perform a redemption Salsa to “Danza Kuduro” by Don Omar and Lucenzo; then for their new dance, an Argentine Tango to “La Cumparsita” by Forever Tango

