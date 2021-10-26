DWTS Eliminations: Who Was Sent Home 10/25/2021?

“Dancing With the Stars” sent its sixth celebrity and pro dancer pair home from season 30 on Monday, October 25 after the frightfully fun Horror Night in honor of Halloween. Read on to find out what happened but be warned of spoilers about the week six elimination.

DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED ABOUT ‘DANCING WITH THE STARS’ SEASON 30 WEEK 6 ELIMINATION

The Sixth Couple Eliminated From ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Was…





Play



Kenya Moore’s Argentine Tango – Dancing with the Stars Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong dance the Argentine Tango to “Take My Breath” by The Weeknd on Dancing with the Stars Horror Night! Subscribe: goo.gl/T7bg3N Watch Dancing with the Stars Mondays at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu! 2021-10-26T00:40:55Z

Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong. The bottom two came down to Kenya and Brandon, and Suni Lee and Sasha Farber, with the judges voting to save Suni and Sasha. What’s crazy is that this season is an unusually strong cast and this was an unusually strong week. Everyone did so well with their Horror Night routine that it was a shame to see anyone go home this week.

The judges’ votes were unanimous to keep Suni and Sasha, so Kenya and Brandon had to say goodbye.

“I just want to say thank you so much for this opportunity. This has been a dream come true. I love you guys so much,” said Kenya after she was eliminated.

Kenya and Brandon’s Journey On The Show





Play



Kenya Moore’s Rumba – Dancing with the Stars Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong dance the Rumba to “There Are Worse Things I Could Do” by Stockard Channing from the movie “Grease” on Dancing with the Stars Grease Night! Subscribe: goo.gl/T7bg3N Watch Dancing with the Stars Mondays at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu! 2021-10-19T01:59:24Z

Kenya and Brandon landed in the bottom quite a bit in the season, so it’s not a huge surprise they went home in week six. Their highest score came in week five, “Grease” week, on a rumba with a 36, with their lowest score coming in week two with a cha cha that earned a 24. They did receive a 21 in week three, but that was from only three judges because Derek was gone that week, so that was actually a decent score out of 30 total.

Despite being in the bottom three times, Kenya and Brandon were not averaging the lowest judges’ scores. Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach, and Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke were actually averaging lower scores, though this week, Halloween week, Kenya and Brandon did have the lowest scores from the judges.

Ahead of what would be her final week on the show, Kenya wrote on Instagram, “@brandonarmstrong told me today that when he first met me I could barely walk. He went on to tell me how much I have grown as a dancer and explained why. Tomorrow we dance the ARGENTINE TANGO! Please remember to vote for us at 8 PM Eastern time by texting KENYA 21523 10 times and then dwtsvote.abc.com for another 10 times! Please keep us in this competition by voting!!! we want to be here and we want to make you proud of our growth and dedication and pure passion for dance!”

In a separate Instagram video, Kenya thanked her fans for all of their support, saying, “This is some of the happiest times in my life right now and I’m just so appreciative of everyone who believed in me, who voted for me, who keep me on the show. I’m so happy, you guys are going so hard for me and we just need to get to the finals. Let me keep dancing! Because now I feel like I’ve got my confidence back. I lost it for a second because I was so overwhelmed being in the bottom. … Thank you, #TeamTwirl. This is so scary, but so much fun!”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

READ NEXT: DWTS Fans Think They Know When Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Are Getting Married