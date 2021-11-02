DWTS Eliminations: Who Was Sent Home 11/1/2021?

The Monday, November 1, 2021 episode of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” featured an elimination following a number of performances from each of the celebrities and professional dancers.

During the episode, each of the remaining professional dancers and their celebrity partners performed one dance and participated in a relay dance where they had the opportunity to score an extra point from judges Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

The episode was hosted by Tyra Banks, who also serves as an executive producer on the show.

Who Was Eliminated on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Tonight?

Here’s what the leaderboard looked like going into the elimination segment of the show:

Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten: 33 out of 40 (+1 for relay, total 34 )

out of 40 (+1 for relay, total ) Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy: 38 out of 40 (+4 for relay, total 42 )

out of 40 (+4 for relay, total ) Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach: 32 out of 40 (+2 for relay, total 34 )

out of 40 (+2 for relay, total ) Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater: 38 out of 40

out of 40 The Miz and Witney Carson: 32 out of 40

out of 40 JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson: 39 out of 40

out of 40 Suni Lee and Sasha Farber: 33 out of 40 (+1 for relay, total 34 )

out of 40 (+1 for relay, total ) Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke: 34 out of 40 (+2 for relay, total 36 )

out of 40 (+2 for relay, total ) Melora Hardin and Artem: 36 out of 40 (+2 for relay, total 38)

At the end of the night, Tyra Banks first announced the couples marked as safe ahead of next week’s episode.

She announced that Suni and Sasha, Olivia and Val, Cody and Cheryl, Iman and Daniella, Melora and Artem, Jimmie and Emma and Amanda and Alan were safe.

That meant that the bottom two couples for the night were The Miz and Witney and JoJo and Jenna were in the bottom two. The Miz, in particular, was shocked and laughing about being up against the most talented performer on the show.

Bruno Tonioli said that he would save JoJo and Jenna even though he thanked The Miz for all the entertainment during his time on the show. Carrie Ann Inaba also wanted to save JoJo and Jenna after saying she was very shocked they were in the bottom two. She also loved The Miz’s “intense dedication” to the show.

Derek Hough cast his vote for JoJo and Jenna as well, but he didn’t have time to say all the things he said that he wanted to save. Len Goodman said that he also would have saved JoJo and Jenna.

The Miz and Witney were sent home at the end of the night.

What’s Next On ‘Dancing With the Stars’?

Here’s what the rest of the schedule for “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 looks like:

Monday, November 1: Queen Night, one elimination

Monday, November 8: Janet Jackson night double elimination

Monday, November 15: Semi-Finale, double elimination

Monday, November 22: Finale

The schedule also pointed out that there was one dance per night for all the couples until tonight when there was one dance per couple plus relay dances.

Next up, on November 8, it appears there will be a dance-off, and the “Judges’ redemption” dance where couples take a dance that did not go over well for them earlier in the season and repeat it will take place on November 15 for the semi-finale.

It’s possible that the schedule is still subject to change.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

