‘Dancing With the Stars’ Elimination Predictions: Who Will Go Home Tonight?

Celebrities on “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 are well into their time on the show going into the Tuesday, October 18, 2022 episode of the show.

The Tuesday episode is part of a two-night event that started on Monday, October 17, which ultimately culminated in Selma Blair leaving the competition on her own accord due to her health.

While there are never sure things when it comes to eliminations, some celebrities are more likely than others to go home at the end of the second episode of the week.

There are a few couples who have been at the top of the leaderboard each week, so, even if they end up in the bottom two, it’s likely the judges would save them.

Couples that are likely completely safe from elimination are Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy, Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas, and Wayne Brady and Witney Carson. Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev have also inched their way up toward the top of the leaderboard.

Which Couples Could Be Sent Home This Week on ‘Dancing With the Stars’?

Last night’s episode saw a bit of a shake-up in the leaderboard, which could have an effect on the Tuesday night results. Because Blair left the competition, votes from Monday night’s episode will be counted toward Tuesday night’s.

At the bottom of the leaderboard Tuesday night were Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten, who performed a Tango to “Blue Jeans” by Jessie James Decker. They were the only group to score fewer than 30 points from the judges, ending up with 29 out of 40.

Tied for second-to-last on the leaderboard were Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater and Shangela and Gleb Savchenko, both with 32 out of 40. Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong were the next lowest at 33 out of 40 points.

With scores so close, votes matter more than ever.

Because Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater ended up in the bottom two previously, it’s likely they could end up there again if their scores stay near the bottom. If they are in the bottom two, it’s likely the judges will save whoever is there with them, as they have not saved any couple from the bottom two more than once yet this season.

Of course, the show airs live, so anything could happen. Our prediction is that Donovan and Slater and Decker and Bersten will end up in the bottom two and Donovan and Slater will be sent home at the end of the night.

What Performances Will Air on Tuesday, October 18 on ‘Dancing With the Stars’?

Tonight’s episode of “Dancing With the Stars” is themed “Prom Night.”

Here are all the dances you can expect to see on Tuesday night’s episode:

Stars’ Stories Week: Prom Night

Joseph Baena and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Cha Cha to “Shut Up and Dance” by WALK THE MOON

will perform a Cha Cha to “Shut Up and Dance” by WALK THE MOON Selma Blair and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Cha Cha to “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor

will perform a Cha Cha to “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson will perform a Samba to “It Takes Two” by Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock

will perform a Samba to “It Takes Two” by Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock Charli D’Amelio and pro Mark Ballas will perform a Jive to “You Make My Dreams” by Daryl Hall & John Oates

will perform a Jive to “You Make My Dreams” by Daryl Hall & John Oates Heidi D’Amelio and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Jazz routine to “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper

will perform a Jazz routine to “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper Jessie James Decker and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Breakaway” by Kelly Clarkson

will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Breakaway” by Kelly Clarkson Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater will perform a Jive to “Basket Case” by Green Day

will perform a Jive to “Basket Case” by Green Day Daniel Durant and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Cha Cha to “SexyBack” by Justin Timberlake ft. Timbaland

will perform a Cha Cha to “SexyBack” by Justin Timberlake ft. Timbaland Vinny Guadagnino and pro Koko Iwasaki will perform a Viennese Waltz to “You and Me” by Lifehouse

will perform a Viennese Waltz to “You and Me” by Lifehouse Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Cha Cha to “Waiting For Tonight” by Jennifer Lopez

will perform a Cha Cha to “Waiting For Tonight” by Jennifer Lopez Jordin Sparks and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Contemporary to “No Air” by Jordin Sparks & Chris Brown

will perform a Contemporary to “No Air” by Jordin Sparks & Chris Brown Gabby Windey and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Tango to “Good Girls Go Bad” by Cobra Starship ft. Leighton Meester

During the Dance Marathon couples will perform a Hustle to “Hot Stuff” by Donna Summer and a Lindy Hop to “Jump Jive An’ Wail” by The Brian Setzer Orchestra.