DWTS Elimination Predictions: Who Will Be Sent Home on Disney+ Night?

Celebrities on “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 are well into their time on the show going into Disney+ Night, which airs on Monday, October 10, 2022. While there are never sure things when it comes to eliminations, some celebrities are more likely than others to go home at the end of the episode.

It’s important to note that, in previous seasons, there have been Disney week episodes where there was no elimination; however, in season 31, there are more partnerships than in previous seasons, and the show will already have to have double eliminations to get rid of them all, so it’s less likely that elimination will skip a week.

Couples who are least likely to go home are those that have been on the top of the leaderboard each week. Even if they ended up in the bottom two, unless they were in the bottom two together, the judges would likely save them.

Couples that are likely completely safe from elimination are Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy, Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas, and Wayne Brady and Witney Carson.

Which Couple May Be Sent Home on Disney+ Night on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

If the pattern that has held for the past two episodes stands, Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke will be sent home at the end of the episode.

For the past few episodes, each couple sent home was previously in the bottom two. First, Teresa Giudice and Pasha Pashkov were eliminated in week two after appearing in the bottom two on week one, and then Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel were eliminated in week three after appearing in the bottom two in week two.

They were in the bottom two with Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke, which puts them at risk to be sent home if they do end up in the bottom two.

Of course, couples who have been at the bottom of the leaderboard like Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki have a chance of being in the bottom two and being sent home. They’ve been hovering near or at the bottom in terms of judge scores, but their fans are coming through and voting them into the next round of the competition.

Some people think the judges have been harsh on Vinny, and that may be leading to more votes, keeping him safe once again.

It’s Disney+ Week on the show, which means that anything could happen and no couples are safe.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Winner Predictions: Who Will Take Home the Mirrorball Trophy?

It’s still anyone’s game at this point in the competition, as it is so early. If the top of the leaderboard holds, fans may think that means Charli D’Amelio, Wayne Brady, or Gabby Windey were sure things, but the viewer votes matter.

Last season, Iman Shumpert hovered at the bottom to mid-level on the leaderboard throughout the competition, but he came away with the win over JoJo Siwa and Amanda Kloots, who were always near the top. It’s possible someone like Joseph Baena or Trevor Donovan could play the same role in season 31.