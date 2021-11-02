DWTS Season 30 Week 7 Spoilers & Live Recap: Who Was Eliminated & Made It Through?

It is Queen night on “Dancing With the Stars,” a night in which every dance will be performed to a hit by the band Queen and one pair’s journey will come to an end on Monday, November 1 on ABC. It is also the first week that the pairs will be performing dance relays.

Amanda Kloots & Alan Bersten, Jive

Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten are dancing the jive to “Don’t Stop Me Now,” which is a great song for a jive. Their costumes are amazing and the dance is so good once the tempo picks up. Amanda is showing off a lot of personality, which is something she needs to be doing for sure. Sometimes she’s so good, it’s like a dancing robot. The judges are really critical, which is weird. This was a HARD jive and she did it really well. She earns three 8s and a 9 from Bruno for a 33 out of 40. WOW. That is LOW.

Olivia Jade & Val Chmerkovskiy, Quickstep

“Fat Bottomed Girls” is a great song for a quickstep and Olivia Jade does really well with this. However, it also felt a bit sloppy at times and Len touches on that in his critique. But it was not better than Amanda’s jive and it gets better scores — three 10s and an 8 from Len for a 38 out of 40. Hmmm.

Iman Shumpert & Daniella Karagach, Paso Doble

Love “Another One Bites the Dust” for this style of dance. Also, Iman Shumpert does really well with this. He could be tighter and a little sharper, but it’s so hard when you are all limbs like he is. For his size, he does really well and the little bits of funk they throw in are super fun. Plus, he even does a leap and a knee turn! Those are some good moves for an amateur! Really fun, great choreography from Daniella Karagach. However, Len is feeling extra curmudgeonly tonight, apparently, because he gives them a 7. They end up with a 9 from Carrie Ann, two 8s and the 7 from Len for a 32 out of 40.

Jimmie Allen & Emma Slater, Viennese Waltz

“Somebody to Love” is a beautiful song for a Viennese waltz and they do a gorgeous job. Jimmie Allen gets better and better every week and Emma Slater looks absolutely ethereal during this dance. Really well done. It’s great how uptempo this song is for a waltz. Waltzes can be so boring sometimes if they’re too slow.

The solo performances are as follows:

The relay groups are as follows:

Jive – “Crazy Little Thing Called Love”

The Miz and Witney Carson

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke

Foxtrot – “Under Pressure” by Queen & David Bowie

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson

Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy

Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater

Viennese waltz – “We Are The Champions”

Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten

Suni Lee and Sasha Farber

Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

