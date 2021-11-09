DWTS Season 30 Week 8 Spoilers & Live Recap: Who Was Eliminated & Made It Through?

The Monday, November 8, 2021 episode of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 featured Janet Jackson tributes and a double elimination at the end of the night.

SPOILER WARNING: This post will contain spoilers for “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 Janet Jackson night. Do not read on if you do not want the performances to be spoiled for you.

During the episode, host Tyra Banks introduced the dancers and performances, and judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli scored each dance.

The show started with a professional dance number choreographed by Britt Stewart and Brandon Armstrong. Then, there was an appearance from Janet Jackson, who spoke with Banks about her music.

Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater

Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater danced the Cha Cha to “Escapade.” Ahead of the performance, Jimmie called Janet Jackson a “trailblazer” and said he was excited to honor her on “Dancing With the Stars.”

The dance was fun to watch, and the judges seemed to agree, though Len had some constructive criticism for them. He said that the routine was “nice” and that he wasn’t sure if it was enough to get them to next week.

They received an 8 from Carrie Ann, an 8 from Len, an 8 from Derek and an 8 from Bruno, putting them at 32 out of 40.

Suni Lee and Sasha Farber

Suni Lee and Sasha Farber danced the Samba to Janet Jackson’s song “All For You.” Suni talked about being embarrassed about last week’s performance when she was sick and that negative social media comments had been getting to her.

The performance itself was adorable, and Suni smiled throughout the whole thing. The judges were incredibly impressed with her confidence, Derek said that she was “vibrant” and “magnetic.”

They received a 10 from Carrie Ann Inaba, 10 from Len Goodman, 10 from Derek Hough, and a 10 from Bruno Tonioli, giving them their first perfect score of the season and the first perfect score of the night.

Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev

Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev danced a Paso Doble to the song “If,” and they showed some tense parts of rehearsals ahead of the performance. In the package, Artem said that he wanted to give his best because it’s going into the semifinals. It ended with a sweet moment before the dance began.

The dance didn’t show off any of the problems they’d been having in rehearsals, which is exactly what happened last time they showed a tense package between the partners. The judges loved the performance. Bruno called it “absolutely wonderful,” and Carrie Ann said that she was “kicking the ball out of this world,” especially given that she’s 54 years old.

They received 10s across the board as well, giving them the second perfect score of the evening.

Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy

Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy danced the Argentine Tango to “Any Time, Any Place.” Their costumes were on-point, and they started out in character, which was a fun surprise.

This dance was also loved by the judges, with Carrie Ann calling it “beautiful,” “elegant,” and “refined.” She did say that she thought they needed “more heat” in the performance, but Len said that he loved the chemistry.

They received 9s across the board for a total of 36 out of 40.

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke were set to dance the Paso Doble to “Black Cat.” Before the performance, Rigsby shared more about his childhood including more about what his life was like after his father died.

The dance was definitely their best of the season, and they shared a long hug after the performance. Len said that the dance was “big” and “bold” and “no-nonsense.” He also said that it was so dominant that he never even looked at Cheryl. The judges definitely thought this was a breakthrough performance for the couple.

They received 10s from Carrie Ann and Len and 9s from Derek and Bruno, giving them 38 out of 40 for the night. Those were their first tens of the season.

Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten

Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten danced Jazz to “Miss You Much.” Ahead of the performance, they showed the couple having a bit of an argument while rehearsing. The dance included a few of the pros who have been eliminated as well as Ezra Sosa, and it was really fun to watch everyone together on the stage for the jazz number.

The judges loved the performance, especially Derek, who gave them a standing ovation and called Amanda a “leading lady” from start to finish. She also received a hug from Carrie Ann. They received a perfect score as well, the third of the night.

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach were set to perform a Cha Cha to “Rhythm Nation.” Iman shared that he actually knows Janet Jackson because she’d reached out to his wife after they missed a concert they were going to be at. They also showed a bit of the stress the two went through in rehearsal for their Cha Cha.

They also enlisted the help of the troupe behind their performance. As soon as they were done, Bruno said it was a “great tribute to a great artist” and said he loved the overall performance. Carrie Ann said the choreography was intricate, and Len was also impressed with the precision but was missing some of the Cha Cha elements.

They received a 9 from Carrie Ann, Bruno, and Derek and an 8 from Len for a total of 35 out of 40.

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson were in the bottom two the previous week, so they came into the night by reminding their fans that they need to vote. They also talked about JoJo coming out earlier this year and how that has affected her.

The pair performed a Salsa to “Feedback” in very revealing jumpsuits. The performance was good, and the judges were very into it. Carrie Ann said that this season has been the most intense competition she’s ever seen on “Dancing With the Stars.” Len said that there were “gimmicks” that he didn’t think were Salsa.

They received a 10 from Carrie Ann, a 9 from Len, and 10s from both Derek and Bruno, putting them at 39 out of 40 overall.

Remaining Performances

Dance-Off pairings (along with each group’s dance style and song by Janet Jackson) are the following:

Salsa – “Made For Now (Latin Version)” (Judged by Bruno Tonioli) Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater Suni Lee and Sasha Farber

Rumba – “That’s The Way Love Goes” (Judged by Carrie Ann Inaba) JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy

Foxtrot – “Again” (Judged by Derek Hough) Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev

Cha Cha – “Together Again” (Judged by Len Goodman) Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke



“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern time (live) and Pacific time (recorded).

READ NEXT: Fan-Favorite DWTS Pro Says Season 30 Is Their ‘Last One’ But Fans Do Not Believe Them