DWTS Double Elimination: Who Went Home 1st on Season 33?

Season 33 of “Dancing with the Stars” aired its second episode on September 24 and all 13 couples hit the dance floor for the second time. ABC announced ahead of the week 2 episode of DWTS that a double elimination was looming.

As Entertainment Weekly noted, Reginald VelJohnson and Eric Roberts had low scores from the judges for their first dances. Given that, both celebrities had much to overcome in week 2.

Anna Delvey has been a controversial contestant in season 33, which could put her at risk of elimination. In addition, contestants Brooks Nader, Ilona Maher, and Tori Spelling landed in the bottom half of the week 1 scoreboard and would need strong scores and votes to stay safe.

Who went home in the first double-elimination of season 33? Were there any shockers?

At the end of the week 2 episode of “Dancing with the Stars,” Delvey and Spelling were eliminated.

Chandler Kinney & Brandon Armstrong Led the Week 2 DWTS Leaderboard

During the September 24 episode, Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong were at the top of the leaderboard with a two-week total of 47 out of 60 points.

The judges’ scores and viewer vote totals from week 1 were added to the judges’ scores and viewer’s votes for week 2 to determine the couples eliminated.

The full leaderboard was as follows:

Kinney and Armstrong: 24, for a two-week total of 47 out of 60

Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach: 22, for a two-week total of 44 out of 60

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold: 22, a two-week total of 43 out of 60

Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson: 22, a two-week total of 43 out of 60

Danny Amendola and Witney Carson: 21, a two-week total of 41 out of 60

Phaedra Parks and Val Chmerkovskiy: 21, for a two-week total of 40 out of 60

Maher and Alan Bersten: 20, for a two-week total of 39 out of 60

Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber: 19, for a two-week total of 38 out of 60

Nader and Gleb Savchenko: 20, for a two-week total of 38 out of 60

Spelling and Pasha Pashkov: 19, for a two-week total of 36 out of 60

Delvey and Ezra Sosa: 17, for a two-week total of 35 out of 60

VelJohnson and Emma Slater: 15, for a two-week total of 31 out of 60

Roberts and Britt Stewart: 15, for a two-week total of 30 out of 60

The Couples in Danger of Elimination Were Announced

After all of the week 2 performances, the 13 couples of “Dancing with the Stars” season 33 faced the wait to learn if they were safe for another week or in danger of elimination.

As co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough went through the group, calling couples safe, there were a couple of surprises. Spelling and Pashkov were left in danger, as were VelJohnson and Slater as well as Delvey and Sosa. To the surprise of many viewers, VelJohnson and Slater were announced safe.

Then, the “Dancing with the Stars” co-hosts announced the two couples eliminated during week 2 of season 33. Spelling was sad and joked she wasn’t leaving. Delvey, on the other hand, suggested she had gained “nothing” from her experience with the show.