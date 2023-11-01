DWTS Season 32 Contestant Injured During Live Show, Plus Who Went Home

“Dancing with the Stars” had lots of fun and spooky performances for the October 31 episode. Nine couples danced with the hopes of advancing one more week, and then everybody faced a marathon dance-off. Former Niecy Nash was a guest judge alongside regular judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli.

During the “Monster Night” performances, one contestant ended up injured. Will her injury impact her ability to keep competing? As great as all of the DWTS performances were during the week 6 episode, one couple still needed to hang up their dance shoes.

Here’s what you need to know:

Several Couples Had Very Strong Performances

Mraz and Karagach danced a contemporary routine to the Cranberries song “Zombie.” The judges noted some issues with the dance, but the minor problems did not cause their scores to nosedive. All four judges gave the pair a score of 9, for a total of 36 out of 40.

Hannigan and Farber danced a paso doble to the Muse song “Supermassive Black Hole.” Hough praised Hannigan for upping her attack and power since that’s something he’s mentioned to her before. The judges did mention a couple of mistakes, and the pair got an overall score of 29 out of 40.

Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy’s also danced a contemporary piece, and they used the Ruell song “Game of Survival.” At the end of the dance, Chmerkovskiy carried Gomez to the front of the stage to get the feedback from the judges. It seemed Gomez hurt her foot or leg, but she brushed it off as no big deal.

All four judges gave the pair great feedback, and the duo got a total score of 37 out of 40. Nash gave them a score of 10, while the other three all gave 9s.

Jowsey and Arnold’s “Monster Night” performance used the District 78 song “Blinding Lights” for their Argentine tango. Nash told Jowsey she liked him and liked how beautifully he moved around the dance floor. Tonioli shared positive feedback about Jowsey’s improved musicality and timing. The pair received 7s from all four judges, for a score of 28 out of 40.

Williams and Murgatroyd gave viewers a Viennese waltz to the James Brown song “It’s a Man’s, Man’s, Man’s World.” Hough told the pair the dance suffered because the character overshadowed it. Inaba loved the dance, telling the pair it was incredible. The duo got scores of 8 from three of the judges, but Hough gave them a 7. Their total score was 31 out of 40.

Carrie Ann Inaba Gushed Over Ariana Madix

Madix and Pashkov had the song “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish for their Argentine tango. All four judges gushed over the performance, and Inaba even suggested Madix has what it takes to win the season. Tonioli gave the pair a 10 while the other three gave them a 9. Their total was 37 out of 40.

Pons and Armstrong danced a paso doble to the Lady Gaga song “Bloody Mary.” Tonioli praised the performance, but Inaba suggested there were sloppy moments. Hough and Nash both noted some somewhat similar issues. The duo received a total score of 33 out of 40, with Tonioli giving them a 9.

Umansky and Slater’s “Dancing with the Stars” performance was an Argentine tango to Rockwell’s “Somebody’s Watching Me.” Tonioli, Hough, and Inaba all gave Umansky feedback on what he still needed to work on, and the pair received a score of 31 out of 40.

Lawson and Chigvintsev closed out the individual dances for “Monster Night” with a jive to the LVCRFT song “Skeleton Sam.” Hough felt it lacked attack and Nash suggested it needed more power. Inaba also said Lawson needs to ensure her legs are sharp. Nash gave the pair a score of 8, while the other three gave the pair 9s. Their total score was 35 out of 40.

The Dance Marathon Kept Everybody Moving

All nine couples hit the dance floor at the same time for the marathon. Williams and Murgatroyd were the first ones eliminated, with Jowsey and Arnold out next. The longer a pair stayed in the marathon, the more points they got added to their total.

Umansky and Slater were the third pair cut, with Hannigan and Farber out next. Lawson and Chigvintsev were eliminated after that, and then came Mraz and Karagach. At that point, it was down the final three, but Pons and Armstrong were then cut.

The judges determined that Gomez and Chmerkovskiy were the winners. Luckily, Gomez’s prior injury did not seem to hamper her dancing during the marathon competition at all. Five points were added to their score as a result of the win.

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pair Eliminated in Week 6 Was…

