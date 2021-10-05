DWTS Eliminations: Who Was Sent Home 10/04/2021

ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 is in full swing with episode three of the season being themed “Britney” night to honor Britney Spears. The episode also featured the second elimination of the season.

The remaining 14 couples each performed a dance in front of the judges and hoped viewers would send votes their way. At the end of the night, the couple sent home was decided on by judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and head judge Len Goodman.

Derek Hough sat out because of a possible COVID exposure.

SPOILER WARNING: There will be spoilers for season 30 episode 3 of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” below. Do not read on if you do not want the episode that aired on Monday, October 4, 2021 spoiled for you.

Who Was Sent Home?

The bottom two couples after votes were calculated and combined with the judges’ scores were Kenya and Brandon and Christine and Pasha.

Carrie Ann Inaba voted to save Kenya and Brandon, and Bruno Tonioli agreed.

That meant that Christine Chiu & Pasha Pashkov were sent home.

This is what the leaderboard from the judges looked like at the end of the night:

Amanda Kloots & Alan Bersten: 24 out of 30

24 out of 30 JoJo Siwa & Jenna Johnson: 24 out of 30

24 out of 30 Olivia Jade & Val Chmerkovskiy: 24 out of 30

24 out of 30 Melora Hardin & Artem Chigvintsev: 23 out of 30

23 out of 30 Melanie C & Gleb Savchenko: 22 out of 30

22 out of 30 The Miz & Witney Carson: 22 out of 30

22 out of 30 Suni Lee & Sasha Farber: 21 out of 30

21 out of 30 Christine Chiu & Pasha Pashkov: 21 out of 30

21 out of 30 Kenya Moore & Brandon Armstrong: 21 out of 30

21 out of 30 Jimmie Allen & Emma Slater: 20 out of 30

20 out of 30 Matt James & Lindsay Arnold: 20 out of 30

20 out of 30 Iman Shumpert & Daniella Karagach: 19 out of 30

19 out of 30 Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess: 19 out of 30

19 out of 30 Cody Rigsby & Cheryl Burke: 18 out of 30

What Were the Britney Night Dances?

Here were the dancers that were shown on Britney week:

Country singer Jimmie Allen and pro Emma Slater dancing the Salsa to “Outrageous” by Britney Spears

TV actor Brian Austin Green (“Beverly Hills, 90210”) and pro Sharna Burgess dancing the Tango to “Till The World Ends” by Britney Spears

Spice Girl Melanie C and pro Gleb Savchenko dancing the Tango to “Toxic” by Britney Spears

Reality star Christine Chiu (“Bling Empire”) and pro Pasha Pashkov dancing the Paso Doble to “Stronger” by Britney Spears

TV and film actress Melora Hardin (“The Bold Type”) and pro Artem Chigvintsev dancing the Cha Cha to “(You Drive Me) Crazy (The Stop Remix!)” by Britney Spears

Beauty vlogger Olivia Jade and pro Val Chmerkovskiy dancing the Tango to “Hold It Against Me” by Britney Spears

Matt James (“The Bachelor”)and pro Lindsay Arnold dancing the Tango to “Scream & Shout” by will.i.am ft. Britney Spears

dancing the Tango to “Scream & Shout” by will.i.am ft. Britney Spears Talk show co-host of “The Talk” Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten dancing the Cha Cha to “Circus” by Britney Spears

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee and pro Sasha Farber dancing the Foxtrot to “I’m A Slave 4 U” by Britney Spears

WWE superstar The Miz (“Miz & Mrs.”) and pro Witney Carson dancing the Salsa to “Oops!…I Did It Again” by Britney Spears

Real Housewife Kenya Moore (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”) and pro Brandon Armstrong dancing the Tango to “Womanizer” by Britney Spears

Celebrity fitness guru Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke dancing Jazz to “Gimme More” by Britney Spears (remotely)

NBA basketball star Iman Shumpert (“We Got Love Teyana and Iman”) and pro Daniella Karagach dancing the Tango to “Piece of Me” by Britney Spears

Popstar and dancer JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson dancing the Argentine Tango to “… Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern daylight time on ABC.

