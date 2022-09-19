Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Premiere Elimination: Who Was Sent Home Tonight? 9/19

Season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” kicked off on Monday, September 19, 2022 on Disney+. The premiere marked the first live competition show airing on the streaming service, and one couple did get sent home at the end of the episode.

The 16 season 31 couples each performed a dance in front of judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli in the hopes of earning high scores from the judges and votes from the viewers.

At the end of the night, the couple sent home was decided by the judges choosing which of the bottom two couples to save.

SPOILER WARNING: There will be spoilers for the season 31 premiere of “Dancing With the Stars” below. Do not read if you do not want the episode that aired on Monday, September 19, 2022 spoiled for you.

Which Couple Was Sent Home?

The bottom two were Jason Lewis and Peta Murgatroyd and Teresa Giudice and Pasha Pashkov.

Carrie Ann voted to save Teresa and Pasha, Derek voted to save Teresa and Pasha, and Bruno agreed, meaning Jason Lewis and Peta Murgatroyd were sent home.

Going into the end of the episode, a few episodes were at the bottom of the leaderboard and in danger of being sent home with Vinny Guadagnino and his partner, Koko Iwasaki at the bottom with 17 out of 40 points and Jason Lewis and Peta Murgatroyd with 18 out of 40.

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas were at the very top of the leaderboard with 32 out of 40, closely followed by Wayne Brady and Witney Carson with their 29 out of 40 points

The first five celebrities marked safe were Shangela, Cheryl, Selma, Jordin, and Daniel. Then, Jessie James, Trevor, Wayne, and Gabby were marked safe.

The next few slots went to Joseph, Heidi, Vinny, Charli, and Sam.

This is what the leaderboard from the judges looked like ahead of the elimination:

Charli D’Amelio & Mark Ballas: 32 out of 40

32 out of 40 Wayne Brady & Witney Carson: 29 out of 40

29 out of 40 Selma Blair & Sasha Farber: 28 out of 40

28 out of 40 Gabby Windey & Val Chmerkovskiy: 28 out of 40

28 out of 40 Shangela & Gleb Savchenko: 28 out of 40

28 out of 40 Daniel Durant & Britt Stewart: 27 out of 40

27 out of 40 Jordin Sparks & Brandon Armstrong: 26 out of 40

26 out of 40 Heidi D’Amelio & Artem Chingvintsev: 24 out of 40

24 out of 40 Joseph Baena & Daniella Karagach: 23 out of 40

23 out of 40 Trevor Donovan & Emma Slater: 21 out of 40

21 out of 40 Cheryl Ladd & Louis van Amstel : 21 out of 40

: 21 out of 40 Sam Champion & Cheryl Burke: 20 out of 40

20 out of 40 Teresa Giudice & Pasha Pashkov: 20 out of 40

20 out of 40 Jessie James Decker & Alan Bersten: 20 out of 40

20 out of 40 Jason Lewis & Peta Murgatroyd: 18 out of 40

18 out of 40 Vinny Guadagnino & Koko Iwasaki: 17 out of 40

Season 31 “Dancing With the Stars” Schedule

Here’s what the rest of the “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 schedule looks like:

Monday, September 19: Episode One

Monday, September 26: Episode Two

Monday, October 3: Episode Three

Monday, October 10: Episode Four

Monday, October 17: Episode Five

Tuesday, October 18: Episode Six

Monday, October 24: Episode Seven

Monday, October 31: Episode Eight (Halloween Theme)

Monday, November 7: Episode Nine (not confirmed)

Monday, November 14: Episode Ten (not confirmed)

Monday, November 21: finale (not confirmed)

The dates in September and October have been confirmed by Disney, though the dates later in the season have not been 100 percent confirmed at the time of writing.

Also confirmed are theme nights including Michael Buble, Elvis, and James Bond.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+ on Monday Nights.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Ask Show to ‘Dump’ Tyra Banks