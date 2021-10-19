DWTS Eliminations: Who Was Sent Home 10/18/2021

ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 is in full swing with the sixth episode of the season being themed Grease night, featuring songs from the movie Grease performed by the celebrities alongside their professional dancers.

The remaining 11 couples each performed a dance in front of the judges and hoped viewers would send votes their way. At the end of the night, the couple sent home was decided on by judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, Derek Hough, and head judge Len Goodman.

SPOILER WARNING: There will be spoilers for season 30 episode 6 of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” below. Do not read on if you do not want the episode that aired on Monday, October 18, 2021 spoiled for you.

Who Was Sent Home?

At the end of the night, there were no couples that stood out as being a sure-thing for the bottom two, but Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach were at the bottom of the leaderboard with a score of 28 out of 30 from the judges. That being said, he has had low scores and has avoided being in the bottom two in the past.

Tyra called the couples that were safe before announcing the bottom two. Kenya and Brandon, Jimmie and Emma, Melora and Artem, Cody and Cheryl, Suni and Sasha, JoJo and Jenna, The Miz and Witney, Amanda and Alan and Iman and Daniella.

Olivia and Val and Mel C and Gleb were in the bottom two.

Derek Hough chose to save Olivia and Val, Carrie Ann Inaba chose to save Mel C and Gleb, Bruno Tonioli said that he would save Mel C and Gleb, and Len Goodman, with the final decision, chose to save Olivia and Val, meaning that Mel C and Gleb were sent home.

This is what the leaderboard from the judges looked like at the end of the night:

Olivia Jade & Val Chmerkovskiy : 36 out of 40

: 36 out of 40 Melora Hardin & Artem Chigvintsev : 36 out of 40

: 36 out of 40 Iman Shumpert & Daniella Karagach : 28 out of 40

: 28 out of 40 The Miz & Witney Carson: 32 out of 40

32 out of 40 Amanda Kloots & Alan Bersten: 39 out of 40

39 out of 40 Suni Lee & Sasha Farber: 36 out of 40

36 out of 40 Jimmie Allen & Emma Slater: 34 out of 40

34 out of 40 Kenya Moore & Brandon Armstrong: 36 out of 40

36 out of 40 JoJo Siwa & Jenna Johnson: 40 out of 40

40 out of 40 Mel C & Gleb Savchenko : 36 out of 40

: 36 out of 40 Cody Rigsby & Cheryl Burke: 32 out of 40

What Is The Rest of the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 30 Schedule?

If the list does not change, here’s what the rest of the “Dancing With the Stars” season looks like.

Monday, October 18: Grease Night, one elimination

Monday, October 25: Horror Night, one elimination

Monday, November 1: Queen Night, one elimination

Monday, November 8: TBD (or Fashion Night), double elimination

Monday, November 15: Semi-Finale, double elimination

Monday, November 22: Finale

The schedule also points to there being one dance per night for all the couples until November 1, when there will be one dance a night plus relay dances.

Then, on November 8, it appears there will be a dance-off, and the “Judges’ redemption” dance where couples take a dance that did not go over well for them earlier in the season and repeat it will take place on November 15 for the semi-finale.

It’s possible that the schedule is still subject to change.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

READ NEXT: Tyra Banks’s Stylist Talks Viral DWTS Styles, ‘Jurassic Park’ Comparisons