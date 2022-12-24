Star Cries While Mourning ‘Impossible’ Loss

“So You Think You Can Dance” all-star and “Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss died by suicide on December 13. Every day since then, DeGeneres has been posting tributes to her late friend to Instagram. On December 23, she recorded a new video message for her friends and fans talking about how much of a struggle it has been for her since Boss died.

Here is what DeGeneres had to say:

DeGeneres Said ‘Everyone is in Pain,’ But We Must All Try to Honor Boss’s Memory

In the emotional video where DeGeneres is visibly holding back tears, the talk show host admits that she’s not doing well and that this is all so hard, but she urges everyone who knew tWitch or was just a fan of his to do things to honor his memory.

DeGeneres says in the message:

Hey, everybody. I just wanted to say the past 11 days have been really tough for everyone. Everyone is in pain and trying to make sense of it and we will never make sense of it and the holidays are hard, I think, anyway. But to honor tWitch, I think the best thing we can do is laugh and hug each other and play games and dance and sing. That’s the way we honor him, is we do the things that he loved to do, which is dancing. He loved music, he loved games, so we do that. And I know it seems hard, it seems impossible, but that’s how we honor him. Hug each other and tell each other we love each other and let people know we’re there for them and check in on people. So happy holidays everybody. I know it’s not a happy holiday, but he was pure light, as everybody in the comments said. If you knew him, you knew that. If you didn’t know him, you saw it. Let’s honor him and think about him and send love to one another.

On her other tribute posts to Boss, DeGeneres wrote, “He was kind. He was beautiful. He was smart. He was so funny,” and “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

DeGeneres’ Famous Friends & Fans Are Rallying Around Her & Posting Memories of tWitch

Comedian Loni Love wrote that DeGeneres helped spread tWitch’s message of joy and everyone “will keep dancing for his family and his memory,” writing, “You helped to change his life and spread the message of joy through dance. He loved you and the show. He loved us all and that is what is helping me, to know that He loved us. I’ll miss him, but we will keep dancing for his family and his memory.”

“Home and Family” host Kym Douglas wrote, “Checking in on you, Ellen. Sending love and thanking you for all the years of laughter and fun.”

“Sending my love to you, my friend,” wrote actress Hannah Waddingham.

“The brightest of all the lights,” wrote dancer and actress Jenna Dewan.

Singer Jessica Sutta wrote, “Thank you for posting this and everything this past week to honor him. You’re a beautiful soul and you are LOVED. I’m sorry for your loss.”

Other celebrities who left messages include Busta Rhymes, Jana Kramer, Katie Couric, Ted Winn, Carnie Wilson, Shawn Christian, Ryan Tedder, Lewis Howes, Keo Motsepe, and many more.

One fan left a heartfelt message to DeGeneres saying that tWitch will be with her “always.”

The fan wrote:

Ellen… We don’t know each other

However, what I can say is everything you see in Twitch is a direct reflection of you…

Grief is a tough one

Trust is a challenge right now

However listen to your body, rest, love and yes do what you love to do

Be the light you are.

Feel his embrace… give yourself hug, Smile

Feel the sunlight… shine your light

Smile

Feel the wind blow… take a deep breath

Smile

Hear the music… dance

Smile He’s with you always.

Another fan wrote, “Didn’t know him and his death has affected more than I thought someone’s death could that I’ve never met. I hate to know someone is hurting so badly that they can’t stand it I struggle the same way and it breaks me heart. I hope everyone can find peace.”

Boss is survived by his wife, former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Allison Holker, whom he met on “So You Think You Can Dance,” and their three children — daughter Weslie, 14, from Holker’s previous relationship and whom Boss adopted, and son Maddox, 6, and daughter Zaia, 3.

A week after his death, Holker posted a photo of them to Instagram and wrote, “My ONE and ONLY. Oh, how my heart aches. We miss you so much.”