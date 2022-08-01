Fans Think DWTS Couple Has Split Following Instagram Post

Some fans of “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers Emma Slater and Sasha Farber have questions after the couple did not attend coworker Brandon Armstrong’s wedding together.

Brandon Armstrong married social media manager Brylee Ivers on July 30, 2022. Though Slater was at the event, Farber was nowhere to be found. In fact, it appears that the only male “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer in attendance was Alan Bersten.

Slater and Farber have been together since 2011, breaking up for a short period in 2014 before getting engaged in 2016.

They have been married since 2018, but fans have been speculating about the status of their relationship since late 2021 when the couple no longer posted about one another on social media, and some eagle-eyed fans have said that Slater no longer wears her wedding ring.

Slater Attended Armstrong’s Wedding Solo

Slater did attend Armstrong’s wedding, which took place on Saturday, July 30, 2022, but Farber was not there. It’s possible he had other plans, much like “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Daniella Karagach, who posted a video to her Instagram stories congratulating Armstrong and explaining why she wasn’t at the wedding.

“Congratulations Brandon & Brylee!!!” Slater wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her with the couple and other photos from the day. “Epic wedding for an epic couple. What a blast we had celebrating yesterday, sorry I didn’t read the bit about ‘neutral colors’ on the invite LOL! I wish you nothing but love and happiness.”

Armstrong replied, “Ems I love you! Seriously thanks so much for coming! You can wear whatever you want to any event.”

Fans Took to the Comments to Ask About Farber

Fans took to the Instagram comments to ask Slater about her husband.

“Where is Sasha?” one person asked.

Another person replied, “Perhaps you haven’t noticed what so many of us realized during the previous DWTS season, but they are no longer a married couple. So she is out doing her own thing with her friends & fam.”

“I have a feeling she’s divorced now,” another person wrote.

Others said they think the couple has been separated for a while.

“They really stopped posting about each other sometime after his bday in May of 2021,” a reply reads. “Pretty sure they have been separated for over a year now.”

Fans also noticed that Slater posted a photo in front of a “The Bachelorette” logo in early July 2022, which led to more speculation.

When one person asked where her husband has been, another fan replied, “The million dollar question… pretty sure most are thinking ex-husband at this point.”

The last time Farber appears in a post Slater’s Instagram, for the record, was on May 9, 20212, when she shared a happy birthday post for her husband. The last time Slater was on Farber’s was in June 2021 when they had a reunion with other “Dancing With the Stars” pros.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that the two are separated. They have appeared together on “So You Think You Can Dance” to choreograph multiple times during season 17 of the show, but those appearances only led to more speculation about their marital status.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return along with Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

