Emma Slater Taken to Hospital With Ankle Injury

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Emma Slater was taken to the hospital with an injury on October 14.

“Today threw a little curve ball at me but got looked after by some special people. On the phone to my mum and dad letting them know I’m ok. All is good, will be back soon,” she captioned an Instagram post.

The ballroom pro included a couple of photos of herself sitting in a hospital bed. The third photo she shared showed her left ankle wrapped and propped up on some pillows.

Slater and her season 33 partner Reginald VelJohnson were eliminated from the competition one week ago. Although Slater wasn’t set to compete on the season moving forward, she would have still been part of group dances.

Slater did not share a timeline for her recovery.

Emma Slater Explained What Happened When She Injured Her Ankle

Slater was at rehearsal for week 6 when she did a lift and landed wrong on her ankle. She explained a bit about what happened on her Instagram Stories after leaving the hospital.

“I was rehearsing. We did a bumper rehearsal this morning in the breezeway. It’s camera blocking day for week 5 and I just came out of like a ‘lift trick.’ I thought it was okay, but I obviously didn’t come out great because my foot hit the floor and then just did that whole roll over thing,” Slater explained.

“They actually caught in on camera. Because though we weren’t rehearsing it on stage, we were actually filming it for social media. And apparently this video is gnarly,” she added.

On her Instagram feed, Slater shared that it was her pal Britt Stewart who accompanied her to the hospital.

“@brittbenae thanks for these #memories! Thought I was gunna be cutting a rug with my fellow #eliminated pros but sadly I got #eliminated from that crew too so I think I’ll go join @thereginaldveljohnson and just sit on the couch for a bit,” she wrote.

Emma Slater Received Support From Other DWTS Pros

Slater’s injury announcement post quickly filled with comforting words from many of her “Dancing With the Stars” pals.

“Feel better em,” wrote ballroom pro Sasha Farber. Slater and Farber were previously married.

“Sending love. So sad this happened to you!!” added youngest pro Rylee Arnold. She also suffered an ankle injury this season but has been able to carry on in the competition.

“Emskiiiii no. Sending you major hugs and kisses,” read a comment from Jenna Johnson. Johnson is competing with frontrunner Joey Graziadei on season 33.

“Love you forever,” wrote Ezra Sosa, who was the first eliminated alongside Anna Delvey.

“Oh no. Sending love. Hope you heal and recover soon,” longtime judge Carrie Ann Inaba said.

Slater’s season 33 partner also dropped by the comments to wish her well. VelJohnson posted three crying with laughter emoji — likely getting a good chuckle out of Slater’s shoutout to him in her caption.

“Speedy recovery Emma,” he added. He included a red heart emoji and the strong arm emoji.

READ NEXT: DWTS Season 33 Alum ‘Hurt’ by Cast Member’s Comment