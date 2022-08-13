Emma Slater Issues an Apology to Brandon Armstrong & His New Wife

Emma Slater has issued an apology to Brandon Armstrong and his wife Brylee Ivers following their wedding.

Armstrong and Ivers tied the knot on July 30, 2022, in Utah, and several “Dancing With the Stars” pros were in attendance. The couple had a stunning soiree, with a huge wedding party, elegant decorations, and, of course, plenty of dancing, according to People magazine.

“Because so many people get married in Utah so young, we wanted something that was a little bit different than the traditional church, chapel wedding,” Armstrong told People of the event, adding that “everything was so, so good!”

And while everyone appeared to be having a great time celebrating the newlyweds, Slater came to realize that didn’t follow a request made by the bride and groom ahead of their special day.

Here’s what you need to know:

Slater Neglected to Wear ‘Neutral Colors’ to the Wedding

Evidently, the one specific request that Armstrong and Ivers made was that their guests wear neutral colors. When Slater showed up wearing an orange dress, she quickly realized that she was a bit out of place.

“…sorry I didn’t read the bit about ‘neutral colors’ on the invite LOL! I wish you nothing but love and happiness,” she captioned an Instagram photo of herself with the newlyweds. She then took to her Instagram Stories to further apologize.

“I guess I messed up,” Slater wrote, adding three crying with laughter emoji. “Sorry @brandonarmstrong @bryleebug6,” she added. She wrote the caption over a screenshot of the part of the wedding invitation that read “Attire – Neutral Colors.”

She went on to share her dress and link it for those who were interested in buying it.

“People are asking about this dress, I loved wearing it! I linked it here and it’s on sale,” she wrote. The dress, by Naked Wardrobe, was available at Nordstrom in a number of sizes and ranged in price from $43.20 to $72.00 depending on what options people chose.

Most of the Other DWTS Pros Appeared to Be in Neutral Colors

Fans got a good look at everyone’s attire in photos that popped up on social media after the event.

DWTS pro Jenna Johnson, who is pregnant with her first child, wore a short brown and tan dress with a pair of heels. Britt Stewart wore a silver dress with a classy slit while Lindsay Arnold appeared in a pink and white floral number that also may have pushed the envelope when it comes to “neutral.”

Overall, however, everyone looked great — and there weren’t any hard feelings.

“Ems I love you! Seriously thanks so much for coming! You can wear whatever you want to any event,” Armstrong commented on Slater’s Instagram apology.

Other fans also commented on the post, most letting Slater know that she looked great, even if she did technically break the rules.

“Orange is your color!! That dress was made for you,” one person wrote.

“You’re the best dressed guest in my opinion. Love the orange,” someone else added.

“Emma, your dress is STUNNING!!” a third person echoed.

READ NEXT: Sasha Farber Says Emma Slater Slapped Him During Dance Practice