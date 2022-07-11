DWTS Fans Confused by Pro Dancer’s ‘Bachelorette’ Photo

”Dancing with the Stars” pro dancer Emma Slater’s engagement to Sasha Farber was one of the most memorable moments ever on the show.

The longtime couple got engaged on live TV in 2016 during an episode of DWTS season 23, and they married at Bella Blanca in Los Angeles, California in 2018, according to Screenrant.

In recent months, fans have wondered about the status of the couple’s relationship based on some online clues. And a new social media post has some fans speculating that Slater is a single lady.

Fans Reacted to Emma Slater’s Photo From a Promotional Event for the 19th season of ‘The Bachelorette’

In July 2022, Emma Slater posted an Instagram photo as she posed at a season premiere event for ABC’s “The Bachelorette”. In the pic, the DWTS dancer posed in front of the red convertible used in promos for Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s upcoming double season, and she captioned it with a nod to the dating show’s catchphrase.

“I’m here for the right reasons,” Slater wrote. “Bachelorette fan over here celebrating @bacheloretteabc 19th season!!!”

After one fan commented, “She should be the next bachelorette!” another replied, “She is married.”

“Is she tho?” the first commenter asked.

“Wait, isn’t she married? I guess not… “ another fan wrote.

When one fan asked Slater, “WHERE IS YOUR HUSBAND???????????????????????,” another replied, “The million dollar question…pretty sure most at thinking ex-husband at this point.”

Another fan noted that Sasha Farber didn’t “like” Slater’s post or comment on it. “Very obviously they’re NOT together anymore,” the fan concluded.

Fans Have Been Speculating About Emma Slater & Sasha Farber’s Marriage for Months

Fans who have followed Slater and Farber know that they first met while doing the Broadway show “Burn the Floor” more than a decade ago and began dating in 2011 before joining “Dancing with the Stars” as pro dancers. They broke up in 2014, with Slater telling Glamour they were better off as friends. “I don’t think we’re supposed to finish together,” she said of her and Sasha. “I think there are other people that might make us both individually happy, but I’m always going to be his best friend.”

The two got back together in 2015 and wed three years later. In November 2021, Slater told Us Weekly that she wasn’t allowed to live with Farber while they competed on DWTS season 30 due to COVID restrictions. She also noted that she and her husband were good at separating their work life from their home life.

“We literally [do] everything together, ” Slater said. “So, it is hard to separate it. For some reason, we do a really good job with that. It’s just, like, it doesn’t get to us in our personal life.”

But since late 2021, fans have speculated that the couple quietly broke up again, possibly for good. Some fans noted that the two stopped posting photos of each other on social media.

In May 2022, fans called out Slater’s “generic” birthday Instagram post to Farber. While she did post a photo of Farber to wish him a happy birthday, many fans thought it was strange she didn’t say she loved him in the message, but instead wrote that he is “loved by everyone.”

