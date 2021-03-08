‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Emma Slater Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photo

Fans of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars have been patiently awaiting a new season of the show to be announced and cast for season 30 to be revealed. In the meantime, pros have been sharing details of their lives on social media.

Dancing With the Stars pro Emma Slater recently shared a behind-the-scenes photo from season 29.

On March 7, 2021, Slater posted a photo from behind-the-scenes of herself and pro dancer Brandon Armstrong on her Instagram.

“DOUBLE TAP IF YOU LIKE BRANDON’S FACIALS!!!” she wrote. “Ok, so right before this photo I said to @brandonarmstrong ‘Do an impression of one of us girls when we look in the dressing room mirrors’ … BAHAHAHA Ok so what do we think?! I died laughing!”

She asked fans to respond with which Dancing With the Stars pro they thought Armstrong was imitating, tagging Jenna Johnson, Sharna Burgess, Britt Benae, Peta Murgatroyd, Lindsay Arnold, Witney Carson, Cheryl Burke and Daniella Karagach.

Slater & Armstrong Bantered Over the Photo

Armstrong went to the comments to reply to Slater’s photo in a joking way.

“Isn’t this when I’m supposed to say something like ‘link in bio for hair products, skin care, lighting stufff and my whatever the freak else.'” He also wrote, “I’m not gonna lie…i absolutely SMASHED THAT!”

Slater replied, “BAHAHAHA you continue to nail it B.”

Meanwhile, season 29 contestant Skai Jackson commented, “Omg my two favs.”

Slater Competed Against DWTS’s Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert

In a recent video on Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert’s YouTube channel, “Derek and Hayley’s Dayley Life,” Slater and her husband Sasha Farber competed against Hough and Erbert in a few fun games.

The video, which was uploaded to Hough and Hayley Erbert’s YouTube channel Derek & Hayley x Dayley Life, started with Farber and Slater pretending to be their friends.

“I’m really good at cooking, naturally beautiful, great legs,” Slater jokes, pretending to be Erbert. “Everybody thinks I love cats, and it’s true.”

Farber jokes that Hough thought he should have won season 29 of Dancing With the Stars alongside Justina Machado before the couple is interrupted by Hough and the game begins.

In the video, Hough explains that the challenge is being taken up by the two couples, Farber and Slater, who have been married for years, and Hough and Erbert, who are not yet engaged to be married.

“We’re basically gonna see if we are ready for marriage or not,” Hough says in the video. “This is what this is about.”

Slater and Farber were the first to five points, but one highlight of the video was when they were to write down a body part and every person wrote down a variation of “butt.”

Then, the couples started a game called “draw something in under ten seconds” where they took turns saying something and then drawing for ten seconds before showing off their illustrations.

Dancing With the Stars will return at some point in 2021, though it’s not immediately clear if Hough will return to his position as a judge, though fans would like him to return in some capacity.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Cheryl Burke Reveals Secret Talent