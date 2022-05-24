DWTS Pros Reveal Their Dream Celebrity Partners

Two “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers have named their dream partners — find out who Emma Slater and Britt Stewart would love to get on the show.

Emma Slater’s Dream Partner is…

On “Dancing With the Stars” season 29 champion Kaitlyn Bristowe’s podcast “Off the Vine,” Emma and Britt revealed their dream partners and Emma’s might be a bit surprising.

“I’ve dedicated many hours and extensive research to this and my definitive answer is Andy Samberg. I love him … I’m a big fan of his,” said Emma.

She added that she knows he can dance because of the movie “Palm Springs,” in which Samberg plays the romantic lead opposite Cristin Milioti as they get stuck inside a “Groundhog Day”-like time loop. It is Emma’s all-time favorite film.

“‘Palm Springs’ on Hulu is bona fide my favorite film ever,” said the dancer. “He has a little dance sequence in there — it’s funny, we have a friend or a couple of friends that are in that sequence … I was watching the sequence, and his personality, I like, absolutely adore him, and I feel like it would be like a really fun partner to have.”

Britt Stewart’s Dream Partner is…

Britt had an answer that is a little more in line with typical “Dancing With the Stars” contestants — someone from “High School Musical.”

“Anyone from ‘High School Musical,'” said Britt, which she added is probably because it’s “super nostalgic” for her.

In case you didn’t know, Britt was a dancer in all three “High School Musical” movies, which aired on the Disney Channel between 2006 and 2008. “High School Musical” stars Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman both already appeared on “Dancing With the Stars” — Corbin took second place in season 17 with his partner Karina Smirnoff, and Monique came in fourth place in season three with her partner Louis Van Amstel.

With that in mind, Britt has her sights set on someone else from the “High School Musical” franchise — Zac Efron.

“I would love to dance with Zac,” said Britt, to which Emma replied, “That would be a massive treat. Did you guys see his documentary on Netflix? I binge-watched that, it was great.”

Funnily enough, another “Dancing With the Stars” pro has also named Zac Efron as her dream partner. And maybe he’d be up for it! He did recently tell E! News that he would be down for a “High School Musical” reunion.

“Of course, of course! Yeah, seriously, having the opportunity in any form to go back and work with that team would be so amazing. Yeah, my heart’s still there. That would be incredible, I hope it happens,” said Efron.

So, if he’s willing to go back to “High School,” maybe he would also be willing to do “Dancing With the Stars”?

Emma and Britt also revealed on Kaitlyn’s podcast that they have been kicking around the idea of starting a podcast of their own to take viewers behind the scenes of “Dancing With the Stars” they don’t think the broadcast shows enough about what goes into making the show.

“There is a lot that goes into [‘Dancing With the Stars’], and when we see the packages before we dance and it’s maybe two minutes long or less, a little snippet of what the week has been like — it is like a fraction of what happens,” said Emma, to which Kaitlyn immediately replied, “It doesn’t do it justice.”

We think that podcast sounds awesome. Maybe they can start it in the fall when the show moves to Disney Plus for its 31st and 32nd seasons.

