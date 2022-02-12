Two DWTS Pros Want to Collaborate On New Project

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers Emma Slater and Britt Stewart have an idea for a collaboration — they want to start a “Dancing With the Stars” podcast, which we are super excited about. Here is what we know so far.

Emma & Britt Want to Give Fans A Behind-The-Scenes Look At The Show

On an episode of “Dancing With the Stars” season 29 winner Kaitlyn Bristowe’s podcast “Off the Vine,” Emma and Britt talked with Kaitlyn about how they would love to start a podcast together to give “Dancing With the Stars” fans more of an idea about what goes on in making the show because what actually airs doesn’t even scratch the surface of how much work goes into the show.

“There is a lot that goes into it, and when we see the packages before we dance and it’s maybe two minutes long or less, a little snippet of what the week has been like — it is like a fraction of what happens,” said Emma, to which Kaitlyn immediately replied, “It doesn’t do it justice.”

Kaitlyn & Britt Think Giving People More of An Insight Into the Pairings Would Be Really Interesting

Kaitlyn went on to say that when she had season 30 contestant Cody Rigsby on her podcast, they talked about how people who haven’t done the show have no idea what it is really like, especially the interpersonal relationships between the dancers and contestants.

“When I had Cody Rigsby on [the podcast], we were talking about it like that. People just don’t really understand. It’s such a good show that they don’t even realize the depths of relationships that happen on the show or the ups and downs of partnerships,” said Kaitlyn. ” And the connections or the highs and lows, it’s like there’s so much more to that show that people don’t realize. That’s why a podcast would be great for the shows because then you could talk about those things.”

Emma added that that would be a cool feature of the podcast, to have people come on and ask them about their unique experiences.

“[We would get] people that have experienced the show and ask them about their specific partnerships because everybody’s partnership is so unique and different,” said Emma.

Britt chimed in to say that she and her season 29 partner Johnny Weir got to be such good friends and it would be cool to show that off.

“I’m so grateful that that was my first experience as a pro on the show, too, because it really showed me the depths that this you can go,” said Britt.

Kaitlyn went on to say that for a lot of her time on the show, she would watch Britt and Johnny and think it would be fun to have that kind of partnership because she thought her partner Artem Chigvintsev hated her because they were always so focused on the competition.

“We were so focused on the dance. We came in, we did our job and we worked hard at it. And then we went home and, you know, did our own thing. And then we came in and it was just work, work, work, which is again, I think, part of the reason why we were able to win. It’s like we didn’t focus on anything else but the dancing,” said Kaitlyn.

“That’s very Artem,” cracked Emma.

What do you think, “Dancing With the Stars” fans? Would you tune in to Emma and Britt’s podcast?

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

