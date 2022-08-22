SEE IT: Emma Slater & Sasha Farber Appear Flirty in Video Shared in July 2022

A video of Emma Slater and Sasha Farber posted in July 2022 shows the married couple going to the office of Dr. Rahim, a chiropractor located in Los Angeles, for a bit of a tune up.

In the video, both Slater and Farber have Dr. Rahim do some adjustments to their backs as he takes the time to point out some points that are stressed or out of alignment. As professional dancers, both Slater and Farber have put their bodies through a lot, especially when they are competing on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Dr. Rahim sat down with Slater and Farber to talk about Slater’s previous appointment. Farber said that after she visited with Dr. Rahim, she called her husband “straight away” to let him know how good she felt. For this appointment, she decided to bring Farber along.

Heavy reached out to Dr. Rahim to inquire about when the video was filmed.

Slater & Farber Got Along Swimmingly in the Video

Slater and Farber got married in 2018 but over the past several months, fans have been curious about the status of their relationship. While the two are clearly very good friends, they have kept their social media interactions strictly work-related and haven’t posted anything romantic together in quite some time. Despite fans consistently asking if the two are still together, Slater and Farber have remained mum on the topic.

If fans are looking for any kind of proof that Farber and Slater are no longer together, they are unlikely to find it in the video from Dr. Rahim.

The married couple looks very in-tune with one another and Dr. Rahim even refers to Farber as Slater’s “husband.” As Dr. Rahim did some diagnostics on Slater, Farber looked on, taking it all in before it was his turn to get on the table.

Farber and Slater interacted as any married couple might — even making funny comments to one another throughout the appointment. During one interaction, for example, Farber joked that his wife “doesn’t forget a thing.”

The two also did a Rumba walk together, and joked around when Farber took off his shirt. Slater tugged down on his pants, saying that Dr. Rahim had to see him lumbar spine while doing the exercise.

Toward the end of Slater’s time on the table, Dr. Rahim told Farber to take his wife out for “a nice dinner.”

Slater Was Supportive During Farber’s ‘Express Service’

Farber didn’t have a full appointment with Dr. Rahim, but during his diagnostics, Slater looked on, referring to him frequently as “Sash.”

Several DWTS fans commented on the video, happy with see Farber and Slater together and interacting the way they did.

“Aww! I love seeing them together, helping each other and wanting to understand the other’s case. Poor Sasha – he was nervous for his wife. So sweet,” one comment read.

“That was just adorable,” someone else wrote.

“I love this couple, Dancing With The Stars professional Dance Instructors, Sasha and Emma,” a third person added.

“Both Sasha and Emma!! Pretty soon the whole crew will be coming to see you,” another YouTube viewer said.

