DWTS Pro Jokes Season 31 Pair Needs to ‘Cool Off’ as Fans Ship

Could there be another romantic match made in the “Dancing With the Stars” ballroom?

On September 30, 2022, Emma Slater hit the beach with her season 31 partner Trevor Donovan. The two enjoyed some fun in the sun — and a bit of role reversal. Taking a break from learning their week three dance, Donovan gave Slater some lessons in surfing.

“Someone taught me how to surf today. @trevordonovan thank you so much! #dancepartners,” Slater captioned a photo taken on the beach. Donovan — in a pair of swim trunks and a backwards hat — stood with his arm around Slater, who was was in a orange, pink and yellow string bikini.

It didn’t take long for the comments section to fill up, many praising Slater for trying something new. However, there was one comment in particular that got a lot of attention.

Keo Motsepe Called Slater & Donovan’s Ballroom Chemistry Out

Slater and Donovan’s beach trip came just days after the two got spicy in the ballroom was a much-talked-about rumba — and Motsepe wasn’t about to pass up an opportunity to call it out.

“After that rumba, u guys definitely needed some water to cool off,” he wrote in the comments section of the post, adding an emoji that signifies coy laughter.

Motsepe’s comment received more than 750 likes and several people commented beneath it.

“Still not over their rumba,” one person said. Other Instagram users responded with words like “facts” and “this.”

After their rumba on the September 26, 2022, episode of DWTS, Alfonso Ribeiro asked Slater and Donovan if their chemistry was “real” or just “acting.”

“If you’re really doing a good job acting, it all comes from the truth so there’s something real in every performance,” Donovan responded. During the DWTS after show, the couple dove a bit further into it — but maintained that they’ve built a friendship despite having incredible chemistry.

“People expect that steam, and you really have to tell a story. We had the best song in my opinion,” Slater said, according to Us Weekly.

Several DWTS Think Slater & Donovan Would Make a Cute Couple

After months of speculation, People magazine confirmed that Slater and Sasha Farber. The two tied the knot in 2018, but have since gone their separate ways. Slater and Farber are still friendly, and seem to be okay working together — they choreographed together on “So You Think You Can Dance” and they are both pros on season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Knowing that Slater is single, some fans think that she and Donovan’s chemistry could turn into something outside of the ballroom — and some would love to see it. Several fans have posted comments shipping the dance partners.

“Y’all in love I felt something,” one person commented on the beach photo that Slater shared.

“YALL look cute together,” read another comment.

“Sweet!!! Couple alert,” someone else wrote.

“Ok I didn’t realize this NEEDED TO BE A THING,” another fan added.

“Omg is this the new Artem and Nikki cause I am allllllll for this,” a fifth person said.

