Fans Are Convinced Emma Slater & Sasha Farber Have Split After Her ‘Cryptic’ Post

Rumors that “Dancing With the Stars” pros Emma Slater and Sasha Farber have split have been circulating for months. The two have not confirmed or denied the rumors, but a birthday message posted by Slater on May 9, 2022, has added kicked those rumors into high gear.

Slater shared the very first photo of her husband on her Instagram feed in a year, and fans were quick to notice that her birthday caption for Farber sounded “generic.”

“Happy birthday @sashafarber1!!! What a special one you are, no doubt about that :) Thank you for all that you do and all that you are. You are so loved, loved by everyone and you deserve the best always. You’re always there for everyone, doing everything to make other people happy. Even when theres a lot going on. I wish you everything that your heart desires! Here to cheer you on no matter what!! Everyone wish Sash a happy birthday!!!!!” Slater wrote.

While some fans took to the comments section of the post to ask if Slater and Farber were still together, others shared their opinions on a Reddit thread.

Here’s what you need to know:

Several Fans Felt That Slater’s Post to Farber on His Birthday Confirmed That They Are no Longer Together

The one thing that several fans noticed was that Slater’s birthday message to her husband didn’t include anything personal. For example, she did not write “I love you,” but instead opted for “you are so loved…by everyone.”

Neither Farber nor Slater have confirmed or denied the status of their marriage, but many fans think that the two have split and are waiting until the time is right to confirm the news.

“Based off of the caption alone, it definitely does not seem like they are still together. It seems like she just felt obligated to post. Saying ‘I wish you everything your heart desires’ and ‘here to cheer you on no matter what’ makes me think a separation announcement is coming very soon,” one Redditor commented on a thread about Slater’s birthday message to Farber.

“I’ve been waiting all day to see if she posted anything. When she says ‘your loved by everyone’, but nothing like ‘especially by me’. This definitely reads like something a friend would post, especially compared to her previous birthday posts. I wouldn’t be surprised if something is coming soon, either,” someone else added.

“I try not to read too much into it and give them the benefit of the doubt that they are working on things behind the scenes, but wow this is so generic. There’s no feeling in these words. Nothing personal. This could’ve been written by anyone. No ‘I love you’ that you would expect from a spouse. Quite cryptic actually,” a third person wrote.

“I totally think they’re separated but remain on friendly terms.Could be wrong but that’s the vibe I get,” a fourth comment read.

Slater’s Birthday Message to Farber in 2021 Was Much Different

In 2021, Slater’s overall birthday post seemed a bit more like a wife’s would. Not only did she share a photo of her and her husband together, but she also made the caption more personal.

“Happy birthday @sashafarber1! You deserve the world. I’m so proud of who you are, I absolutely adore you! You’re so unique, you have a beautiful heart, you say the funniest things and you are so kind to others,” she captioned the post.

“Happy birthday, I’m so excited for what’s in store for you because I know how great it’s going to be :))))) I love you,” she added.

READ NEXT: Sharna Burgess Ripped for ‘Falling’ on Her Bump