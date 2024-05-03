DWTS Pro Emma Slater Shows Off Drastic New Look

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Emma Slater has decided to change up her look. The ballroom dancer visited the salon and took her blond hair to brunette, showing off the darker hue on Instagram following the appointment.

“Time for a change. We called this one ‘Mocha Brûlée,'” Slater captioned an Instagram post that included a few snaps of her new look. “Thank you @kennedy_vandyke you hair goddess,” she added.

Slater has been blond throughout most of her “Dancing With the Stars” career. It’s unknown what brought on the change, but she seems to be embracing the dark side — at least for the time being.

Slater recently wrapped up the “Dancing With the Stars” live tour where she served as host for the second year straight. She is expected to be part of the upcoming season 33 cast when the show returns to ABC in the fall.

Here’s what you need to know:

Emma Slater’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family Loved Her New Look

Slater didn’t forgo the blond completely, keeping some highlighted money pieces in the front to brighten up around her face. Hair artist Kennedy Van Dyke added in plenty of low lights to make Slater’s vision come to life.

Her new hair color was an instant hit amongst her “Dancing With the Stars” family. Many of her friends commented on her Instagram post, letting her know that they approve of the change.

“EMMA!!!!!! I’m obsessed,” wrote Daniella Karagach.

“Omg I’m obsessed,” echoed Koko Iwasaki.

“OMG EMS!!!!!!! Stunning!!!!!!!” read a comment from former pro Lindsay Arnold, who added four heart eye emoji.

“STOP IT IM IN LOVE,” Rylee Arnold said. In another comment, she added, “this was the move.”

Slater also received positive feedback from Witney Carson and Kym Herjavec, both of whom used to be on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Emma Slater Has Been Brunette Before

While most fans think of a Barbie blond when it comes to Slater, this certainly isn’t the first time that she’s gone brunette. Back in 2019, she dyed all of her hair brown.

“Boom! New color! What do you think?!” she asked her Instagram followers at the time. For the most part, the feedback was very positive. Slater kept her dark hair until 2020 when she did something even more drastic.

“I actually DID IT!! Rose Gold & Blush hair!! Ahhhhh I feel so light and fun! What do you guys think??!!!!” Slater captioned an Instagram post, crediting Van Dyke once more. Fans were quite honest with Slater, letting her know that they preferred her as a brunette over a pink-haired bombshell. Within a month, Slater was back to “vanilla” blond — and she stayed that way until 2024. Over the past couple of years, she’s seemingly gone lighter and lighter, rocking more of a bleached blond look over a “vanilla” cream look.

Now that Slater is a brunette again, it will be interesting to see how long she keeps it before changing things up once more.

