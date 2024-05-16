Rare Update in Emma Slater & Sasha Farber Divorce Surfaces

Emma Slater and Sasha Farber have yet to finalize their divorce. The former couple, who tied the knot in 2018 and separated four years later, is still working out some of the details in their amicable split. They remain friends and both still work together on “Dancing With the Stars.”

On May 16, Us Weekly reported that Slater made a request to the judge overseeing the case. She has requested that a written agreement between her and Farber be upheld. Said agreement involved spousal support.

The court documents, which were obtained by the outlet, indicated that Slater will not be asking Farber for spousal support.

Slater filed for divorce from Farber in February 2023 citing irreconcilable differences.

Here’s what you need to know:

Emma Slater Previously Said That She & Sasha Farber Ended Their Marriage Because of Kids

In an interview on “The Viall Files” podcast in August 2023, Slater shared the reason behind her surprising split.

“It’s really the kid thing,” she told podcast host Nick Viall. “Which seems very interesting because I do want to have kids. I just don’t want to delay Sasha’s path in having kids because I think — I know — that he is ready for that. I don’t want to talk about him too much because that’s really for him to say, but it’s about kids,” she continued.

Slater went on to admit that she wasn’t sure if she ever wanted to have children of her own.

“It’s not something that I take for lightly. And I don’t want to enter into something I’m not sure about because I would just never do that,” she explained. Slater also said that she and Farber still love one another.

“It isn’t even really that the love is not there, it’s actually not that at all. We’re just potentially in two different places. But the hard part was that the love actually didn’t go and we still have that,” she said.

Emma Slater & Sasha Farber Still Cheer One Another On

Although things didn’t work out romantically for Slater and Farber, the two remain close friends. Aside from running in the same friendship circle, the two truly care for one another and aren’t afraid to show it.

For example, Slater wished Farber a happy birthday on her Instagram Stories on May 9.

“Happy birthday to the one and only @sashafarber1. This will be your best year yet,” she captioned a photo of him.

And later, when Farber shared an Instagram post in honor of his special day, Slater popped up in the comments to show him more birthday love.

“It’s my birthday!!!!! And on a day like this, the hardest part is having my family in a different country, family comes first , and I miss them more on days like today. In saying that , I want to thank you for all your love and support, you make me feel like I have family and friends all around the world. Sometimes I pinch myself, because I get to do what I love everyday and have so much fun doing it. I call so many of you my family, I feel so blessed and lucky. I appreciate every single one of you, and you make me feel like I’m the luckiest guy in the world, NOW LETS PARTYYYY,” Farber captioned an Instagram post.

“YESSSSSS HAPPY BIRTHDAY @sashafarber1!!!!!” she commented.

