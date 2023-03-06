Sasha Farber Supports Ex Emma Slater on ‘Dream Come True’ Post

Emma Slater served as the host for the “Dancing With the Stars” live tour that followed season 31 of the popular dance competition show.

On March 1, 2023, Slater took a couple of minutes to reflect on her time on tour in an Instagram caption that accompanied a video of one of her favorite skits from the show.

“This year I got the opportunity to Co-Host the Dancing with the Stars Live Tour and it’s been a dream come true. I can’t even begin to describe my gratitude to the show and to all the people who gave this opportunity to me. Thank you to those people, you know who you are,” her caption read, in part.

Her ex-husband Sasha Farber was amongst the people who commented, adding three raising hands emoji, which is a celebration of success.

Here’s what you need to know:

Emma Slater & Sasha Farber’s Split Is Amicable

On February 22, 2023, People magazine reported that Slater filed for divorce from Farber. The two had been married since 2018. “Emma and Sasha still remain close. There’s no bad blood between them,” a source told the outlet. And this checks out.

Throughout season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars,” both Slater and Farber supported one another and their celeb partners, and truly were each other’s biggest cheerleaders, which was evident on the shows each week. Moreover, the former couple appears to get along swimmingly while on tour, and even dance together for a number that is frequently shared on social media by show-goers.

Farber hasn’t been shy about supporting his ex-wife and fans really appreciate the love the two have for one another, even if it’s no longer romantic.

“The way you still support her is wonderful. You are special Sasha,” one fan wrote on Farber’s aforementioned supportive comment.

Emma Slater Says She Loves Hosting

This was Slater’s 10th year heading out with the traveling group, visiting cities all across the United States. “It’s both daunting and exciting,” Slater told Richmond Family Magazine in mid-February 2023. However, this was Slater’s first year hosting. She shared the role with season 31 runner-up Gabby Windey.

“It’s always fun as a host. It’s so interesting and endearing to work with Gabby. She has a phenomenal personality. We often go off script and rogue,” Slater told the outlet.

On her Instagram post shared on March 1, 2023, Slater teased some upcoming hosting gigs.

“Hosting is such a big passion for me and has been for a long time. I can’t wait to be doing more in the near future and I’m excited to dive into some of the opportunities I have coming up! I’m truly so excited!!” she wrote.

She then furthered expressed how much fun she’s been having as the co-host on the DWTS Live tour.

“I love feeling the audience and engaging in their energy, sometimes mixing it up a little, and it’s honestly all very true to what we do in the TV show! So I love getting the opportunity to share our POV with everyone who came to see us,” she added.

