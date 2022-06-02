Some Fans Think ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Emma Slater Is Pregnant

Some fans of “Dancing With the Stars” and Emma Slater think the professional dancer could be hiding a baby bump.

After Slater posted a photo of herself and Daniella Karagach on a boat together with their bodies turned slightly away from the camera, some fans thought Slater was hiding a pregnancy.

She wore an oversized blazer in the photo.

Some Fans Questioned Slater

Though most of the comments are about Slater and Karagach’s beauty, others asked if Slater was hiding something.

“Is there a baby on board this boat!?? Or just the angle?” one person asked in the comments, but they were shut down by another fan who said Slater had posted bikini photos to her Instagram Stories the same day and was “definitely” not pregnant.

Another wrote, “Are my eyes deceiving me or are you and Sasha having a little one?”

Fans Pointed Out They Have Not Seen Sasha Farber on Slater’s Instagram

There is a lot of speculation that Slater and her husband, Sasha Farber have broken up. The rumors started in the middle of “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 when Farber was partnered with Olympic gymnast Suni Lee and Slater was partnered with country singer Jimmie Allen.

Fans have pointed to the fact that neither Farber nor Slater have posted about one another on Instagram in months, and the fact that they have not been seen together in public.

Slater did post a happy birthday message to Farber, though it was not as heartfelt as some fans thought it should have been, as she never said she loved him in the post.

“What a special one you are, no doubt about that :)” she wrote in the post. “Thank you for all that you that you do and all that you are. You are so loved, loved by everyone and you deserve the best always. You’re always there for everyone, doing everything to make other people happy. Even when theres a lot going on. I wish you everything that your heart desires! Here to cheer you on no matter what!! Everyone wish Sash a happy birthday!!!!! 🎉🎂🎈#30something #lol”

In the comments on Slater’s recent post, some asked about where her husband has been, and others said that she should address the rumors.

“Why don’t you have the nerve to say you’ve moved on,” one person asked. “You haven’t been seen with his parents since they have visited. One of you is living a lie. Be a big enough person to admit it.”

Another comment reads, “Where’s your husband these days Emma?”

“@theemmaslater are you and Sasha still married?” another person wrote. “Not trying to be annoying but curious as I love the 2 of you together but haven’t seen you wearing your ring as of late.”

The photos Slater posted on May 13 also saw questions about her relationship status.

“How come you and Sasha aren’t together anymore,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Are Sasha and Emma still together? I love them!!”

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

