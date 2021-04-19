‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Mourns Their ‘Icon’ in Touching Post

Actress Helen McCrory died last week, and the entertainment industry took some time following her death to mourn the star. “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Emma Slater wrote a touching tribute to the star.

Actor Damian Lewis, McCrory’s husband, announced the news of her death on Friday, April 16, 2021.

“I’m heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family,” he wrote in the post on Twitter. “She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you.”

Emma Slater Wished Love to McCrory’s Friends & Family

After learning of the actress’s death, Slater took to Instagram to write a post about the woman, who she considered an icon.

“I can’t help but post this,” she wrote alongside a photo of McCrory. “I was deeply saddened to hear that the world lost this soul today. Helen McCrory has been such an icon to many, she definitely was to me.”

Slater added, “I’ve been a fan of her work for years and I hear that off stage & screen she was an out of this world human. Wishing her family love and strength at this time. I just felt the need to post this photo of her, I think it’s so powerful. RIP.”

Stars Paid Tribute to McCrory

McCrory was best known for her work in the “Harry Potter” film series where she portrayed the character Narcissa Malfoy, mother of Draco Malfoy. Tom Felton portrayed Draco Malfoy in the films, and he posted a tribute to his on-screen mother following her death.

Felton shared a photo of the Malfoy family together on set, writing, “So sad to say farewell so suddenly – I never took the chance to tell her, but she helped shape me as a person so much – on & off screen – She was always relentlessly herself – razor sharp wit – silver tongued – kind & warm hearted – she suffered no fools yet had time for everyone – thank you for lighting the way forward & holding my hand when I needed it.”

Jason Isaacs, who played McCrory’s on-screen husband in the “Harry Potter” franchise, also took the time to pay tribute to the late actress.

“Decades ago Helen and I auditioned together for a film,” Isaacs wrote on Instagram. “I came home and said to Emma ‘I think I’ve just met the greatest actress I’ve ever seen.’ After years of watching her mesmerize audiences I don’t think that anymore… I know it.”

He added, “Luckily, I eventually found out that she was also scabrously funny, shockingly naughty, and with an empathetic heart the size of the planet. As continually starstruck as I was on the ‘Harry Potter’ films, being screen-married to and giggle with the great Helen McCrory will always be a highlight.”

Isaacs said that McCrory’s favorite achievement was her own family, and he sent his love their way.

