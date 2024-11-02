DWTS Pro Emma Slater Romantically Linked to Season 33 Co-Star

Another ballroom romance? “Dancing With the Stars” pro Emma Slater has been linked to her co-star, Alan Bersten. Though fans have long suspected a romance between the two ballroom pros, a source tells Us Weekly that it’s really happening.

On October 30, 2024, the outlet shared quotes from a source who claimed that Slater and Bersten are “hooking up” and that it’s “not new, it’s ongoing.”

Slater married her DWTS co-star, Sasha Farber in 2018. She filed for divorce in early 2023. Neither Slater nor Bersten have ever responded to the dating rumors. If they are an item, they have done their best to keep their relationship private.

Fans Reacted to a Photo of Emma Slater & Alan Bersten Appearing to Hold Hands

Over the past year or so, there have been plenty of instances in which fans thought that Slater and Bersten were getting a little too close. Whether on the “Dancing With the Stars” Live Tour or behind the scenes at the show, many fans have assumed that there was something going on between the two.

On October 16, 2024, a DWTS fan shared a photo of Slater and Bersten appearing to hold hands. The picture was uploaded on Reddit where more fans reacted.

“I’ve been hearing about these two for 3 years so if they ever come out publicly it’s literally the worst kept secret lol,” one person wrote.

“I don’t know why they bother even keeping it a secret. It’s been 4 years since their affair/relationship,” someone else said.

“Alan just posted he got a dog. This doggie will crack this case open, mark my words,” a third comment read.

“It’s extremely suspicious how Emma’s love notes/messages to Alan on Spotify (and yes, it really IS both of their playlists/spotify accounts) said that she loved Alan, wanted to be with him, was trying to leave Sasha but just needed time, and then what happens? Sasha and Emma separate and divorce, and miraculously Alan and Emma are together now,” a fourth Redditor added.

Emma Slater Got Candid About Her Divorce

Slater previously opened up about what went wrong between her and Farber, who tied the knot in 2018.

While chatting with Nick Viall on “The Viall Files” podcast, Slater said that she and her now-ex were in two different places when it came to having children.

“It’s really the kid thing. Which seems very interesting because I do want to have kids. I just don’t want to delay Sasha’s path in having kids because I think — I know — that he is ready for that. I don’t want to talk about him too much because that’s really for him to say, but it’s about kids,” she explained on an August 2023 episode.

“It’s not something that I take for lightly. And I don’t want to enter into something I’m not sure about because I would just never do that,” she continued, adding, “It isn’t even really that the love is not there, it’s actually not that at all. We’re just potentially in two different places. But the hard part was that the love actually didn’t go and we still have that.”

