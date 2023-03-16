‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Scores New Gig

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Emma Slater is about to be on the TV screen more often.

Slater will be the host of a live TV series called “Hollywood After Dark,” per the press release. The show will be on TV and on the web. According to Robert Blagman, the show will be “the first content project pursued by the [Marketing Worldwide Corporation] family and I am confident this series can jump-start the Marketing Worldwide Media brand and the associated ‘business machine’ behind it.”

Slater will be hosting the show, which is said to be like a “modern-day take” on “Playboy After Dark.” Each show will feature 35-50 celebrities hanging out with one another with microphones on. The show is unscripted.

Creator and executive producer Lauren Hirsch Williams says, “the timing is perfect for a modern-day revamp of the legendary Playboy After Dark. We’re all very lucky that the uber talented and globally loved Emma Slater is ‘thrilled to host it.'”

Emma Slater Loves Hosting Shows

Slater was the co-host of the “Dancing With the Stars” live tour in 2023 alongside “Bachelorette” Gabby Windey, and she has shared that she has a passion for hosting. Slater called the opportunity to host the tour a dream come true.

“I can’t even begin to describe my gratitude to the show and to all the people who gave this opportunity to me,” she wrote in a March 1 Instagram post. “Thank you to those people, you know who you are. Hosting is such a big passion for me and has been for a long time. I can’t wait to be doing more in the near future and I’m excited to dive into some of the opportunities I have coming up! I’m truly so excited!!”

She shared a performance about a week in the life of a “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer.

Emma Slater Thanked Fans & Castmates For Supporting Her on the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Tour

In a separate Instagram post, Slater thanked everyone involved with the “Dancing With the Stars” live tour.

“We finished the tour a couple of days ago and I miss it so much! I have loved being part of all the 62 shows that we did across America this winter, thank you so so much to those who came to watch us!,” she wrote. “We owe this to you. This show fulfilled me so much, not just the hosting and the dancing but all the fun backstage moments in between. I can’t believe it’s over, I miss it already!”

Slater and her husband, professional dancer Sasha Farber, are getting a divorce. Slater filed the papers in 2023 after months of being separated.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, later cited “irreconcilable differences” and is not looking to pay spousal support. The filing calls for “amicably resolving all property issues.” The outlet reports that the couple will likely have their divorce finalized quickly.

The “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers officially called it quits in August 2022.

“They’ve been apart for many months now,” one source told Us Weekly at the time. “They both have not been wearing their wedding rings and are each leading a single life.”

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.