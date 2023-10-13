Emma Slater Reveals Where Her & Sasha Farber’s Relationship Stands Amid Divorce

Emma Slater and Sasha Farber have ended their marriage, but the two are still very close and there don’t seem to be any hard feelings between them.

Their amicable relationship has allowed them to work together on “Dancing With the Stars,” and Slater admits that it’s been really great.

“It’s not a nightmare at all,” Slater told E! News. “We support each other so much that I want the very best for Sasha. I love him and Alyson together on the show. We support each other, very, very truly,” she continued.

“I’ll help him with his dance and he’ll help me with my dance. We do that, all us pros together. I don’t feel that competition at all with him,” she added.

Slater and Farber tied the knot in March 2018. Rumors about their split started circulating in early 2022 and, by August of that year, People magazine confirmed their split. Slater filed for divorce six months later, according to ABC News.

Emma Slater & Sasha Farber Have Been Working Together Since Their Split

Slater and Farber have found it relatively easy to work together despite their decision to end their marriage. Aside from their time on “Dancing With the Stars,” they were both on tour in early 2023, traveling all over the country with their fellow dance colleagues.

In addition, both Farber and Slater were working together at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, in July 2023. The duo appeared at “celebrity week” for Dance the World. About a month prior, the two were both on-hand for a charity dance event in Kansas City.

“It isn’t even really that the love is not there, it’s actually not that at all. We’re just potentially in two different places. But the hard part was that the love actually didn’t go and we still have that,” she said on the August 15, 2023, episode of the “Viall Files” podcast.

Also on that podcast, Slater shared that she and Farber may have been in two different places when it came to starting a family. “It’s really the kid thing. It’s interesting because I do want to have kids. I just don’t want to delay Sasha’s path in having kids because I know that he is ready for that,” she said.

Emma Slater & Sasha Farber Cheer Each Other On

Slater and Farber haven’t been shy about showing their support for one another on “Dancing With the Stars,” either. For example, Slater really loved Farber’s partnership with Selma Blair on season 31 and often expressed her feelings on social media.

Meanwhile, Slater seems really happy with Farber’s partner on season 32, as well, and even commented on a recent Instagram post that he shared of him and Alyson Hannigan together.

“People have been asking me, what’s it like teaching the iconic @alysonhannigan and being in the same room as her!!! This picture right here sums it up!!!” Farber captioned a photo of him and Hannigan being silly on September 15, 2023.

“HILARIOUS,” Slater wrote in the comments section. Farber responded with a crying with laughter emoji.

