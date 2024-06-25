Emma Slater Announces New Gig Months Before DWTS Season 33 Premiere

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Emma Slater has a new partnership with OOFOS.

“I’m so excited to join the OOFOS team!! After being introduced to the brand by our wardrobe team, I became obsessed with OOFOS because they provide all-day recovery and I don’t have to compromise on style. They’re easy to wear with everything – from shorts to dresses to swimwear,” Slater captioned an Instagram post on June 18, officially announcing with collaboration.

In a press release sent to Heavy, Slater shared a bit more about her experience wearing the stylist footwear.

“My first pair of OOFOS were the OOahh slides and I thought they were really beautiful. They were also so easy to wear, so soft, I could just slide my feet into them between rehearsals, camera blockings, and anything else I was doing and feel instant relief. I promise you, I never take them off,” Slater said.

Heavy caught up with the ballroom pro to ask about the collab and why she loves the footwear so much. We also asked Slater about season 33 of “Dancing With the Stars,” but didn’t receive a response. It’s unclear if she will be part of the new season.

Additionally, Slater chose not to comment on her dating life, staying focused on her exciting new work opportunity.

Emma Slater Loves the Way OOFOS Feel on Her Feet

It’s no secret that Slater spends quite a bit of time on her feet and in heels. As a professional dancer, she’s almost always moving around and that can lead to foot pain and fatigue. She told Heavy that OOFOS really make a difference in her recovery.

“I rehearse for so many hours a day, sometimes it tops 8 hours and because I spend such a lot of time in dance shoes, my feet usually ache and feel confined. I started wearing OOFOS immediately after my rehearsals and I noticed that my feet would recover far quicker. The aches would go away and they would feel rejuvenated. The foot pain from holding my weight in heels all day would disperse,” she explained.

She went on to share some more information about the shoes — and her favorite pairs.

“OOFOS are so soft yet supportive in all the areas I need, it’s their special OOfoam ™ technology that is like clouds for your feet!! I usually wear the OOmega OOlala in black and the OOahh in the color Nomad – which is the most versatile color! I love that they not only feel good, but look fashionable,” she said.

Fans Are Supporting Emma Slater’s New Partnership

Shortly after Slater announced that she’d teamed up with OOFOS, dozens of fans took to the comments section of her Instagram post to support her. Moreover, a lot of Instagram users shared their positive experience with the brand.

“I had massive foot surgery 2 years ago and my oofas flip flops are the only ones that give me support, are comfy and trendy,” one Instagram user weighed in.

“I live in Oofoos. Was introduced to them more than 6 years ago. They are the only shoes I can walk in all day and not have foot pain,” someone else wrote.

“I have been wearing the flip flops for about 5 years! I love them! Enjoy,” a third comment read.

“OOFOS are awesome! They saved my feet,” a fourth person added.

