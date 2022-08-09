DWTS Pro Emma Slater Shares ‘Stunning’ Solo Photoshoot Amid Split Rumors

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Emma Slater partook in a solo photoshoot amid rumors that she and her husband, Sasha Farber, have separated.

Slater took to Instagram to post photos of herself in a black two-piece set and thigh-high stockings.

“Such a pleasure working with @shaylynnmarie for this shoot,” she wrote as a caption.

Slater Received Positive Feedback on the Shoot

Friends of Slater took to the comment section to compliment the dancer.

“These are insane!” “Dancing With the Stars” pro Britt Stewart wrote. “Love them!!!”

Reigning Mirrorball champion Daniella Karagach commented, “Yes. Yes. Yes👏👏👏😍😍😍.”

“Emma!!!!!!!! Such a beautyyyyyyyyyyyy,” Sofia Ghavami wrote.

Slater later uploaded another post in a different outfit, writing, “It was fun to dress up!!! Loved this look by @kenzoofficial.”

Some Fans Think Slater & Farber Have Split

After the couple appeared together on Fox’s “So You Think You Can Dance,” some fans speculated that they’d split up.

The two choreographed a Vienesse Waltz for the show, and they spent time together teaching contestants Beau Harmon and Jordan Betscher the choreography. Unfortunately, Jordan was sick and was not able to attend the rehearsals.

She ended up learning the dance with just three hours of practice, and the judges praised the performance. Unfortunately, Jordan was still eliminated at the end of the show.

“I know people hate when this is brought up and bracing myself for the downvotes, but I do really wonder what is going on with them. Sometimes things seem so positive that they have patched things up yet it also looks like they haven’t,” one person wrote on the Reddit thread. “Are they in the process of divorce but on such good terms that they were choreographing this together as a team plus dancing together at that event a few weeks ago?”

They added, “I know she was living in the house, don’t know if she still is. Tour has been over for three months now, I hope that they have been figuring things out what is best for them.”

Slater and Farber have been together since 2011, breaking up for a short period in 2014 before getting engaged in 2016. They have been married since 2018.

In recent Instagram Stories, it appears that the two are house hunting separately, though they have not confirmed that.

Speculation Has Run Rampant

The speculation started in the middle of season 30 of the reality ballroom dance competition. Farber was partnered with Olympic gymnast Suni Lee while Slater was partnered with country singer Jimmie Allen.

Fans have noticed that the couple has not made very many appearances on each others’ social media in the past months, and others have said that Slater has not been wearing her ring.

After Slater posted a birthday tribute to Farber, some of the speculation intensified.

“Why don’t you have the nerve to say you’ve moved on,” one person asked. “You haven’t been seen with his parents since they have visited. One of you is living a lie. Be a big enough person to admit it.”

Another comment reads, “Where’s your husband these days Emma?”

Neither of the dancers has commented on their relationship status.

Now, the two will appear together again on “So You Think You Can Dance” for the season finale, which is set to air on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return along with Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

