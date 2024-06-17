Emma Slater Wears Red Revenge Dress 2 Years After Sasha Farber Split

Emma Slater stunned on the red carpet —while wearing red.

Two years after the “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer split from her husband, Sasha Farber, she turned up at the sixth annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards in Los Angeles wearing a stunning red Norma Kamali gown. Slater was styled by Lisa Marie Cameron.

Slater, 35, told Us Weekly she felt “pretty” in the long-sleeved red gown, which features semi-sheer red mesh insets and a fishtail bottom, per the designer’s website.

“I actually rarely wear red,” Slater told the outlet in June 2024. “I don’t know why. It’s just not a color that I necessarily pick. But this dress is really amazing. It kind of reminds me of Ariana’s dress from the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ reunion.”

Slater’s comment was in reference to DWTS season 32 contestant Ariana Madix and the red “revenge” dress she wore to the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion following her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval’s headline-making cheating scandal with her former friend Raquel Leviss.

Madix famously told Sandoval, “Don’t even look at me — you don’t deserve to look at this” as she pointed to her cut-out style red revenge dress during the reunion taping in March 2023.

Emma Slater Said Sasha Farber Will Always Be in Her Life

Unlike Madix during her reunion moment, Slater isn’t actually looking to get “revenge” on anybody. She told Us that Farber is still one of her closest friends—and always will be. “He’s somebody who’s in my life forever,” Slater said. “It’s a true genuine connection and he’s the best person, just absolutely amazing. We just get on really, really well.”

Slater and Farber separated in April 2022 and divorced in February 2023 after four years of marriage, according to E! News.

Slater later explained on the “Viall Files” podcast that the breakup came because she wasn’t ready to have children. “It had nothing to do with him,” she said of Farber, adding that she was the one who changed during the marriage.

“We’re still like family, so it isn’t really like the love is not there, it’s actually not that at all,” she added of her relationship with her ex-husband.

Emma Slater Says She’s Dating Herself

Slater has been the subject of dating rumors since her split from Farber. There has also been speculation that she hooked up with fellow DWTS pro Gleb Savchenko following his split from his girlfriend, Elena Belle, in March 2024. Both Slater and Savchenko have posted photos from their steamy dance routines together. In June, Savchenko denied that he had a romance with Slater.

Slater revealed she’s not worried about dating right now. “I’m still really happy just dating myself, honestly. I’m in such a good place of not really needing to be with anybody that I’m not worried about it. I’m good,” she told Us in June.

Slater previously told People magazine she “couldn’t be happier” with her life as a single woman. “It’s a bit of a cliché thing to say, but spending time by myself has been the most rewarding thing that I’ve done in the last few months,” she said in May 2024. “I’m truly dating myself, and I love that.”

“I think it’s that I’m enough by myself, and I don’t need to be with anybody to feel kind of validated and happy, and that I can make myself happy,” she added.

