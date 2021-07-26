Emma Slater Talks When She & Sasha Farber Will Have Kids

The new season of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” is quickly coming up, and that means that the professional dancers have been thrust back into the spotlight. For married pros Sasha Farber and Emma Slater, that means talking about their plans for a family as well as a number of other subjects.

While the official casting for “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 has yet to be released, it’s likely that both Farber and Slater will be returning for the upcoming season, though host Tyra Banks has said that fans should expect twists and turns, so anything is possible.

Season 30 on “Dancing With the Stars” airs in the fall of 2021, starting on September 20, 2021.

Slater Has Struggled With Feeling ‘Selfish’ About Waiting

When they were asked by Us Weekly about if they’re planning to have children, Slater said that they weren’t quite in that place yet.

“I’m a baby myself a lot,” Slater told the outlet. “I feel like I’m 32, so definitely I could be thinking about it, but I just still feel like I’m not quite that age yet. There’s a lot of women that feel like that. I don’t know if it’s just [because] I’m so involved in my career.”

Farber, on the other hand, is ready, according to Slater.

“If he could carry the baby, that would be zero problem,” she told Us Weekly. “I just feel that it’s not quite the right time. But babies are great.”

Slater has dealt with complicated feelings regarding having children and waiting to do so, according to her interview with Us Weekly.

“Nowadays, women have a long period of time where they just want to enjoy their life,” she told the outlet. “I really thought that I would …. have kids by the time I [was] 26. It just didn’t work out for me, didn’t pan out. I still find myself saying, ‘Oh, I want to do more.'”

Slater & Farber Became US Citizens in 2020

Farber and Slater both became U.S. citizens in 2020.

“I’ve dreamed of this day ever since I was a little boy in Russia watching blockbuster movies,” Farber wrote in his Instagram post. “I came to America to try out for a show called [‘Dancing With the Stars’] and my whole life changed, I proposed to my beautiful wife [Emma Slater] on the show, got married, bought our first house, rescued a dog, made so many incredible memories and so many new friends I call my family here in America and now I get to call America my home!!!”

Slater also shared the news on Instagram, writing, “WE BECAME U.S. CITIZENS TODAY! Wow. I can’t believe that I’ve been here for 8 years and it’s been the whirlwind it has. I’m so grateful, I could have never dreamt where my passion for dance has actually taken me.”

For now, the couple share three dogs together; they first adopted a rescue dog that they’ve named Ruby, and then they adopted a German shepherd named Grinchy.

“One of us is born on Christmas Day and has the initials ELF,” Slater wrote in her photo showing off Grinch. “The other one is called Grinch. Somehow we make it work. Day 3 with this angel.”

