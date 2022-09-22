Emma Slater Cried Watching Ex Sasha Farber on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers Emma Slater and Sasha Farber have been married for four years, though the couple recently called it quits, according to reports.

They are still working together, however, both being part of “Dancing With the Stars” season 31. During the season, Farber is partnered with actress Selma Blair, and Slater has been partnered with Trevor Donovan.

Blair joined “Dancing With the Stars” after getting approval from her doctors amid her struggles with MS, and she and Farber performed a Viennese Waltz during the premiere.

Slater Had Tears ‘Streaming’ Down Her Face

Slater opened up to reporters after the season premiere, according to Us Weekly, sharing that she cried during Farber and Blair’s performance.

“[My face] was streaming with tears,” she shared. “It’s just something that is so indescribable. And to look at her and to say she’s an inspiration is an understatement. She is just magical to me.”

She added, “performing on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ [while] battling with [multiple sclerosis], she also absolutely stunning while she’s doing it. Look, she’s actually living out her fear. And I know that took a lot of courage. I can’t even imagine what a true inspiration she is to a lot of people.”

Slater shared that she feels “blessed” that Blair is on the show.

Blair sent love to Farber after the show.

“All the love to @sashafarber1 and my crew of greats,” Blair wrote on Instagram.

Farber also sent love to his partner.

“Where do I even begin, last night [Blair] took her first dance on the dance floor,” he wrote. “Every day we are faced with challenges in our own personal life whether it’s physical or emotional, but the aim of the game is to believe in yourself and always trust that everything will work out.”

He added, “[Selma Blair], you are the true definition of that, you have inspired me to the next level, and I’m sure everyone watching, I am so proud of you, and all your obstacles that you have overcome and I’m so excited to be on this journey with you.”

Slater also commented on the post, writing, “This was unbelievable. So inspiring.”

Slater & Farber Were Spotted Together Amid Split Rumors

In August 2022, multiple sources speaking with E! Online and Us Weekly confirmed that Farber and Slater were no longer together, though they have not yet filed divorce papers.

Slater and Farber have been together since 2011, breaking up for a short period in 2014 before getting engaged in 2016. They have been married since 2018.

“They’ve been apart for many months now,” one source told Us Weekly. “They both have not been wearing their wedding rings and are each leading a single life.”

Both Slater and Farber are professional dancers on season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars,” meaning they’re still spending time together after the split was confirmed.

On September 16, 2022, Slater and Farber were spotted out and about for the first time since their apparent split in photos published by Us Weekly. In the photos, the two, alongside Farber’s “Dancing With the Stars” partner Selma Blair, took a walk.