3 ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Set For ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Appearance

Multiple “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers are set for another appearance on season 17 of “So You Think You Can Dance.”

According to Kristyn Burtt, Sasha Farber and Emma Slater are choreographers for the upcoming Wednesday, July 20, 2022, episode of the show. Other choreographers on the show are Gabe de Guzman, Ellenore Scott, Jaci Royal, Talia Favia, Luther Brown, and Mandy Korpinen and Elizabeth Petrin for the group number.

Also appearing on the episode is Ezra Sosa, who joined “Dancing With the Stars” as a professional dancer in the troupe for season 30. He joins Comfort Fedoke, Lex Ishimoto, Amy Yakima, Koko Iwasaki and Bailey Munoz as all-star dancers.

“So You Think You Can Dance” airs on Fox at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific. The show was pre-filmed, so there is no live voting for season 17.

Fans Think Slater and Farber Have Split Up

Slater and Farber have been together since 2011, breaking up for a short period in 2014 before getting engaged in 2016. They have been married since 2018.

Some fans have speculated about whether or not Farber and Slater are still together.

The speculation started in the middle of season 30 of the reality ballroom dance competition. Farber was partnered with Olympic gymnast Suni Lee while Slater was partnered with country singer Jimmie Allen.

Fans have noticed that the couple has not made very many appearances on each others’ social media in the past months, and others have said that Slater has not been wearing her ring.

After Slater posted a birthday tribute to Farber, some of the speculation intensified, and it intensified further after they appeared together earlier in the season on “So You Think You Can Dance.”

“I know people hate when this is brought up and bracing myself for the downvotes, but I do really wonder what is going on with them. Sometimes things seem so positive that they have patched things up yet it also looks like they haven’t,” one person wrote on the Reddit thread. “Are they in the process of divorce but on such good terms that they were choreographing this together as a team plus dancing together at that event a few weeks ago?”

Sosa Came Out In an Emotional Post

Sosa posted a personal message to his fans during Pride Month.

“just want to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for all your love and support :’),” Sosa wrote on his Instagram Stories. “I never thought in a million years I’d be on here expressing myself let alone share with you all my sexuality.”

He added, “But it’s important especially in our day and age to be unapologetically ourselves and to never let anyone tell you what you are and what you can be. You are enough and that is what’s worth celebrating!”

In addition to his own posts, Sosa shared a post by Los Angeles Photographer shotbybrenna, which featured many additional images of him.

“so honored when wonderful people trust me with these extra special shoots ❤️🌈,” the post reads, and it features photos of Sosa in a variety of positions and clothing, including one in a hoodie that reads “love is love.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return along with Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

