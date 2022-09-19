Are Emma Slater and Sasha Farber Still Married?

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers Emma Slater and Sasha Farber have been married for four years, though the couple recently called it quits, according to reports.

In August 2022, multiple sources speaking with E! Online and Us Weekly confirmed that Farber and Slater were no longer together, though they have not yet filed divorce papers.

Slater and Farber have been together since 2011, breaking up for a short period in 2014 before getting engaged in 2016. They have been married since 2018.

“They’ve been apart for many months now,” one source told Us Weekly. “They both have not been wearing their wedding rings and are each leading a single life.”

The Couple Was Spotted Together

Both Slater and Farber are professional dancers on season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars,” meaning they’re still spending time together after the split was confirmed.

On September 16, 2022, Slater and Farber were spotted out and about for the first time since their apparent split in photos published by Us Weekly. In the photos, the two, alongside Farber’s “Dancing With the Stars” partner Selma Blair, took a walk.

Slater has been partnered with TV star Trevor Donovan for the upcoming season, and she is proud of his progress so far.

“I’m just TOO PROUD of my partner @trevordonovan right now,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a series of snaps of the duo. “don’t miss our quickstep and the premiere of @dancingwiththestars.”

Farber is similarly proud of his partner, who agreed to participate in the ballroom dance competition fully acknowledging that she has MS and may struggle in ways other competitors won’t.

“Everyday in our rehearsals, there is a miracle, and every day is a gift that you keep on giving, we always finish training day with a hug,” Farber wrote. “@SelmaBlair you are breaking boundaries and inspiring me more than I could ever imagine. To me you are already a champion just for stepping into the studio. I’m so excited for Monday night.”

The Couple Wants to Stay Friends

According to the source speaking with Us Weekly in late August 2022, the two hope to be able to stay friends and “continue to work together as professional dancers.”

The couple has been a subject of speculation since season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars” was airing, as neither of them had posted the other on social media for nearly a year. They were also not photographed together, and fans noticed that they did not wish one another a happy anniversary.

“It’s been a difficult time since they really care about each other and have been together for so long,” the source told Us Weekly, adding that they’re “figuring out” their relationship.

They are still choreographing together, however. They appeared on multiple episodes of “So You Think You Can Dance” season 17 together as choreographers. The source also acknowledged that the two “continue to work together as professional dancers… they’re pros and won’t let their personal life get in the way of ‘DWTS.'”

Slater and Farber have not commented publicly on their split, though fans had guessed for some time that the two were no longer together.