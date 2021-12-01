DWTS Pro Emma Slater Reveals If She & Sasha Will Be Back Next Year

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Emma Slater has revealed in an interview if she and her husband and fellow pro dancer Sasha Farber are up for returning to the ballroom for season 30 — she has said that being partnered with country singer Jimmie Allen gave her “baby fever” this past season, as Jimmie and his wife welcomed their second daughter in mid-October. Read on to find out what Emma said, plus how she and Sasha manage to balance their work and home lives.

In an interview with US Weekly, Emma was asked if she wants to return to the show if it is renewed for season 31 and she unequivocally said yes.

“Hopefully, yes!” said Emma, referring to the fact that A) the show is not renewed yet and B) the show has to ask the pros to participate.

But she added, “Absolutely. Honestly, any time they call us, we’ll be there, always.”

That’s great news to hear, especially since two current pros have been talking about retiring and another current pro has mentioned she might take season 31 off to have a baby.

But Emma said that while she would love to start a family at some point, right now she’s just concentrating on dancing, which is what she was born to do.

“I still love dancing. I’ll always love it. I want to do lots of other things in my career too, but dance is definitely — I’ll always be a dancer. You know those people that just say ‘that’s what I was born to do’? I’ll always be a dancer,” said the British pro dancer.

Do Emma and Sasha Have A Hard Time Balancing Work and Home Life?

When asked how things are for her being married to a fellow pro — Emma and Sasha actually got engaged during a 2016 episode of “Dancing With the Stars” and were married two years later, with Jenna Johnson, Lindsay Arnold, Witney Carson, and Derek Hough all serving as members of the wedding party — Emma said that you would think it would be hard because they “do everything together,” but they actually get along really well.

“We never really fight, we don’t really argue that much. We get frustrated, but not with each other,” said Emma, adding that they sometimes butt heads over choreography because they operate very differently in that regard.

“Like, I’ll witness him get frustrated about choreographing something and I’ll try to help and he doesn’t want my help. We have very different choreographing styles and sometimes I’ll want to use him — ‘can I try this step out with you in the lounge?'” said Emma.

But she said they do “a really good job” of separating work life from home life.

“I think we do a really good job of separating our work life from our home life, which is crazy because we literally everything is together, we do everything together … but for some reason, we do a really good job of that,” she said, adding that their “rivalry” is completely a friendly one.

“He’s a very supportive person, like so supportive, and I am too … we can’t really be any other way,” said Emma.

Indeed, after Emma and Jimmie were eliminated from season 30, Sasha said they were “both superstars” on Instagram. Emma also wrote of the season, “This will go down as one of my most magical seasons yet, I hope you could tell from watching.”

And on Sasha’s last birthday, she wrote of her husband, “You deserve the world. I’m so proud of who you are, I absolutely adore you! You’re so unique, you have a beautiful heart, you say the funniest things and you are so kind to others. Happy birthday, I’m so excited for what’s in store for you because I know how great it’s going to be. I love you.”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

