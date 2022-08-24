DWTS Couple Calls It Quits After 4 Years of Marriage

“Dancing With the Stars” married couple Emma Slater and Sasha Farber were the subject of split rumors for nearly a year, and the couple has now officially called it quits, per Us Weekly.

Multiple sources told the outlet that the couple has officially broken up.

“They’ve been apart for many months now,” one source told the outlet. “They both have not been wearing their wedding rings and are each leading a single life.”

According to the source, the decision was tough for the couple.

“It’s been a difficult time since they really care about each other and have been together for so long,” the source told Us Weekly, adding that the couple has yet to file for divorce.

Slater and Farber have been together since 2011, breaking up for a short period in 2014 before getting engaged in 2016. They have been married since 2018.

The Dancers Aim to Stay Friends

According to the source speaking with Us Weekly, the two hope to be able to stay friends and “continue to work together as professional dancers.”

The couple has been a subject of speculation since season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars” was airing, as neither of them had posted the other on social media for nearly a year. They were also not photographed together, and fans noticed that they did not wish one another a happy anniversary.

They are still choreographing together, however. They appeared on multiple episodes of “So You Think You Can Dance” season 17 together as choreographers, and they may be working together in the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars” as well, though no cast list has been announced for the upcoming season.

Farber has commented on multiple of Slater’s most recent Instagram posts.

Slater Is Enjoying a European Vacation

Ahead of season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars,” Slater took a solo vacation to Iceland before meeting up with her sister in Italy, which led to more speculation about the couple’s relationship.

Slater posted a series of photos of herself at the Blue Lagoon in Iceland.

“ICELAND,” she wrote alongside the photos. “The most incredible place wow. Here for 24 hours and did the Blue Lagoon and the hike at Reykjadalur hot springs thermal river.”

She added, “If you feel the urge to go… GO!!! You won’t regret it.”

Farber commented on the post, simply writing, “Wow.”

Fans took hold of his comment, replying to ask about their relationship, and when one fan defended Farber for staying silent, others deleted their comments.

“Where’s Sasha been? Never see you together anymore,” one person wrote under Slater’s post.

One person replied, “I’ve been thinking the same thing :/ neither of them have posted together in months but that’s purely speculation and I hope they’re doing just fine.”

Farber commented on the post, simply writing, "Wow."

