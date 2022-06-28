2 ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Set For ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Appearance

Two “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers will be appearing on this week’s episode of “So You Think You Can Dance.”

According to insider Kristyn Burtt, both Emma Slater and Sasha Farber will be appearing as choreographers for the Wednesday, June 29, 2022 episode of the show.

According to Burtt, other choreographers for the week include Jonathan and Oksana Platero, Archita S. McDaniel, and Al Blackstone.

Fans Have Speculated that Slater & Farber Broke Up

Some people have speculated that Slater and Farber have broken up.

The speculation started in the middle of season 30 of the reality ballroom dance competition. Farber wass partnered with Olympic gymnast Suni Lee while Slater was partnered with country singer Jimmie Allen.

Fans have noticed that the couple has not made very many appearances on each others’ social media in the past months, and others have said that Slater has not been wearing her ring.

After Slater posted a birthday tribute to Farber, some of the speculation intensified.

“Why don’t you have the nerve to say you’ve moved on,” one person asked. “You haven’t been seen with his parents since they have visited. One of you is living a lie. Be a big enough person to admit it.”

Another comment reads, “Where’s your husband these days Emma?”

“@theemmaslater are you and Sasha still married?” another person wrote. “Not trying to be annoying but curious as I love the 2 of you together but haven’t seen you wearing your ring as of late.”

The photos Slater posted on May 13 also saw questions about her relationship status.

“How come you and Sasha aren’t together anymore,” one person wrote.

Slater posted a not-safe-for-work image on her Instagram in honor of father’s day.

“It’s Father’s Day in the UK, and this is genuinely my mom’s present to my dad!” she wrote next to an image of a knitted succulent that resembles male genitalia. “She made it! Bahahahahaha I am deceased!”

Daniella Karagach & Pasha Pashkov Appeared During Season 17

Reigning Mirrorball champion Daniella Karagach and her husband, professional dancer Pasha Pashkov appeared on the June 22 episode of “So You Think You Can Dance.”

“So honored to have been a part of @danceonfox,” Karagach wrote on Instagram. “Tune in tomorrow at 9pm to watch our choreography come to life! Loved every minute and can’t wait to share more.”

Karagach danced for the first time since recovering from her ankle injury, which she suffered during the “Dancing With the Stars” tour. She and Pashkov performed at a charity event for No Kid Hungry.

“It was our first time performing after my broken ankle and I’m so happy to be back on the dance floor,” she wrote on Instagram after the performance. “I’ll deff give you guys some insight on how it went in a bit. It was awesome having a chance to reunite with friends and stunning dancers.”

She added, “Big shoutout to @sabrinamanzi_sm for letting me borrow your fringe outfit last minute!! You are awesome.”

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

