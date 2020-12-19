Two ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Become US Citizens

Two Dancing With the Stars professional dancers have announced that they recently became United States citizens. Husband and wife duo Sasha Farber and Emma Slater both received their citizenship this week.

“I’ve dreamed of this day ever since I was a little boy in Russia watching blockbuster movies,” Farber wrote in his Instagram post. “I came to America to try out for a show called [Dancing With the Stars] and my whole life changed, I proposed to my beautiful wife [Emma Slater] on the show, got married, bought our first house, rescued a dog, made so many incredible memories and so many new friends I call my family here in America and now I get to call America my home!!!”

He continued, “I’m so grateful for DWTS for believing in me and giving me a chance. WE ARE OFFICIALLY CITIZENS!!! Now it’s time to bring my mum and dad over to be with us thank you.”

Slater and Farber Both Became US Citizens

Slater also shared the news on Instagram, writing, “WE BECAME U.S. CITIZENS TODAY! Wow. I can’t believe that I’ve been here for 8 years and it’s been the whirlwind it has. I’m so grateful, I could have never dreamt where my passion for dance has actually taken me.”

She continued, “To the other side of the world from my English life which I also loved, for a wonderful show that changed my life, with a best friend who changed my life [Sasha Farber]. I remember when I did some smaller dance jobs in the UK when I was 17 and my friends & I would discuss whether the credits of these shows would ever help us get a visa to the US!! But being an actual Citizen of the US? Wow!! Urgh, I guess I’ll stay.”

She also shared a photo from before her exam where she looked nervous and showed off her newly dyed pink hair. Farber, in the background, looked relaxed because he’d already taken his test.

Slater and Farber Both Appeared on Season 29 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Both partners appeared on the most recent DWTS season. Farber was partnered with Charles Oakley and eliminated first in the competition while Farber and his partner, Justina Machado, made it all the way to the season finale and ultimately ended up in fourth place.

Farber and Slater have two dogs together; they first adopted a rescue dog that they’ve named Ruby, and then they adopted a German Shepherd named Grinchy.

“One of us is born on Christmas Day and has the initials ELF,” Slater wrote in her photo showing off Grinch. “The other one is called Grinch. Somehow we make it work. Day 3 with this angel.”

Farber wrote, “I grew up with a German shepherd as a kid in Australia, and to be honest he was my best friend if not only friend. I always told myself that when I grow up and own my own house I would find the right one again. Well ladies and gentlemen meet Grinchy.”

