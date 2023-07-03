DWTS Exes Visit Witney Carson’s New Baby

“Dancing With the Stars” pros Emma Slater and Sasha Farber visited Witney Carson and her children 6-week-old Jet and 2-year-old Leo. Slater and Farber are divorcing.

“Spent the day with @theemmaslater and @sashafarber1 while they were in town,” Carson, 29, captioned a photo via Instagram Stories on June 30, per Us Weekly. “It was the best day.” The selfie included the estranged couple, Carson, her two sons and Carson’s husband, Carson McAllister.

“So much fun to have [Slater] and [Farber] here,” Carson wrote via Instagram stories, per Us Weekly. “We love you guys!”

Slater, 34, gushed over getting to meet Jet on Instagram. “My week at @waltdisneyworld so far 😍💛 these kids were AMAZING!! and I met Jet for the first time!!!!” she wrote.

“I LOVE YOU!!!! That was the best day,” Carson said in the comments.

According to Us Weekly, the group met up in Orlando, Florida. Carson and McAllister moved their family from Utah to the Sunshine State.

“Well you guys, we are moving…. TO FLORIDA!!🌴☀️ as hard as this change might be, I know it’s right for us right now,” Carson wrote via Instagram in March. “I’m filled with lots of emotions, but I really am excited to have this adventure with my little family. Im embracing the change, so here we go 2023!! Will continue to give updates here, love you all.”

Farber, 39, and Slater were in Orlando, Florida, because they are teaching and performing at the Dance the World events at Disney World, as shown on social media.

Farber and Slater were married from March 2018 until they confirmed their split in August 2022, per Us Weekly. Slater officially filed for divorce in February 2023, “citing irreconcilable differences,” according to documents obtained by E! News.

They met for the first time in 2009 and began dating in 2011, per Us Weekly. After three years they took a break, but reconnected in 2015, the outlet wrote.

Farber proposed during a live taping of “DWTS” in 2016.

Slater Opens Up About Farber Divorce for the First Time

Slater hinted about what was the reason behind her split during a stint on “The Bathroom Chronicles” podcast, which is co-hosted by James Van Der Beek’s wife, Kimberly/ Slater was paired with during paired with Van Der Beek on season 28 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

“I had been with Sasha for about 10 years. It’s been a large portion of my life. And sometimes you grow and you’re not really understanding what you’re trying to get to or what you’re trying to grow into,” Slater said on the podcast. “So it’s been really hard for me to determine what’s really going on with me when it’s not all that clear.”

“But I’m starting to feel more grounded and more secure in ‘everything’s okay,'” she continued. “It will be okay and [you must] trust the process even, if you really don’t know what’s going on.”

Slater Is On a Healing Journey

Slater is working on healing herself after her split from Farber.

“In the last few years, I’ve been going on this healing sort of journey,

she said on the “Bathroom Chronicles” podcast. “I’ve gone through, I feel like, I’ve gone through so much.”

Slater admitted most of her life had been “easy” and was “working out” until the past few years.

“I got to be on a show with this amazing person Sasha, who I’ve been in a relationship with up until recently and we’re sort of going through this separation now, but, it was really hard for me to, the last few years, to sort of like, hit a bumpy patch and be like, ‘oh this… there are hard parts in life,’” Slater said on the podcast.

“I thought it was just going to be life is going to open itself up to me but then you hit these bumpy parts where it is necessary for you to shed and to learn as much about yourself, and to really understand what it is that you want,” she continued. “That can better serve yourself and everybody around you.”