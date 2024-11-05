DWTS Pro Emma Slater Reacts to Former Partner’s Devastating News

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Emma Slater has reacted to James Van Der Beek’s cancer news.

“All my love always and forever partner,” Slater commented on Van Der Beek’s Instagram post on November 3. Van Der Beek, 47, shared his diagnosis in an interview with People magazine.

“I have colorectal cancer. I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family,” he told the outlet, adding, “There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good.”

On Instagram, Van Der Beek explained that he was forced to come forward with the news because he found out that a tabloid was going to run the story.

Emma Slater & James Van Der Beek Are Still Very Close

Slater and Van Der Beek danced together on season 28 of “Dancing With the Stars” and became very close. They worked very well together and nearly made it to the finals, finishing in 5th place.

Slater still hangs out with Van Der Beek when their schedules allow — and she’s become great friends with his wife, Kimberly, too.

On June 7, 2023, Slater hung out with the family — and she and Van Der Beek recreated their Samba. “Yep, we danced last night. Our Samba,” Slater captioned a video on her Instagram Stories that was originally shared by her former partner.

“THIS WAS EVERYTHING TO ME!!!! Life made. Love you partner,” Slater commented on the original video on James Van Der Beek’s Instagram feed.

Slater and some girlfriends, including DWTS co-host, Alfonso Ribeiro’s wife, Angela, appeared to have a fun time together.

“This crew flew in for a last min, much needed, coming together. Sisterhood is there to hold you when you need to be held and make great memories. We did just that. This 48 hour slumber party with these ladies is complete and we return to life a bit differently,” Kimberly Van Der Beek captioned the post.

James Van Der Beek Received Love & Support From Other Stars

After the People magazine article went live, Van Der Beek took to Instagram to share a candid post.

“I’ve been dealing with this privately until now, getting treatment and dialing in my overall health with greater focus than ever before. I’m in a good place and feeling strong. It’s been quite the initiation, and I’ll tell you more when I’m ready,” he wrote in part.

Slater isn’t the only celeb who took time out to send Van Der Beek love on social media. Her ex-husband, Sasha Farber, dropped a string of red heart emoji in the comments section of the post.

“Here for you if you need to talk with someone also going through it,” wrote “Boy Meets World” star Danielle Fishel, who was diagnosed with breast cancer over the summer.

“Love you and have total unwavering absolute belief in your ability to beat this 1000000% – love to you and Kimberly and the van der babes,” said actress Krysten Ritter.

“My wonderful friend, I’m sending you and your beautiful family all the love and prayers for your healing and complete recovery,” added Busy Philipps.

