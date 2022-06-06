Fans Beg ‘DWTS’ Pro to Take Over as Host After Hint at Hosting Future

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Emma Slater seems to be looking forward to a career in hosting, and in order to reflect on her dreams, she shared a throwback video featuring ex-“Dancing With the Stars” host Tom Bergeron.

Some fans took the video seriously and asked that Slater step in as host of the show.

Tyra Banks has been the host of “Dancing With the Stars” for two seasons, starting with season 29 in 2020. She also hosted the monumental season 30 in 2021. No official announcement has been made about the host for the fall season of 2022, though the show has been renewed.

Slater Shared a Throwback to Her First Time Hosting

In the video, Slater shared a throwback to hosting when she consoled “Dancing With the Stars” pro Brandon Armstrong and his partner, Tinashe, after they received a 13 out of 30 score from the judges. The video took place in season 27 of the show.

“Going through my camera roll this week to look over hosting footage for my new reel and this came up!!” she wrote. “This was taken during season 27 of [Dancing With the Stars], [Erin Andrews] impromptu gave me the mic and well, I’m not one to shy away from the camera hahaha thanks to my #DWTS fam for encouraging me and inspiring me always because it was here that I really decided to pursue this further.”

Bergeron looked stunned after the camera panned back to him following Slater’s abrupt appearance as his co-host.

Fans Want Slater to Host DWTS Full-Time

Some fans took to the comment section to let Slater know they’d be more than okay with her taking over and hosting the show full-time.

“Could you please take over as host? Like SERIOUSLY!!!!!!” one person commented.

Another wrote, “I hope you’ll be the new DWTS host!!”

“I wouldn’t complain if you became a host on DWTS,” another person commented on the video.

Some, on the other hand, hope that Slater keeps dancing professionally as well.

“You easily can be a host. Go for it!” one person wrote. “Well when you decide to hang up your dancing shoes of course.”

Others said they’d love to have Bergeron and Andrews back as hosts.

“Hope they ask Tom and Erin back to host,” one comment reads. “Tyra was a complete mess.”

There is a slight possibility the job as “Dancing With the Stars” host could be open, though that has not officially been announced.

According to an April 12, 2022 report by The Sun, Banks has been fired by the show after its historic move from ABC to Disney+ ahead of fall 2022’s season 31. The outlet reported that a source said “it doesn’t look like Tyra will be back.”

When it comes to who could take over that position, no official decision has been made, according to the source.

Other professional dancers who could have an interest in hosting the show include Julianne Hough, Maks Chmerkovskiy, and Cheryl Burke. “Dancing With the Stars” alum and “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe has also said that she would be up for the job if it were to become available.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Slams Lawsuit Filed Against Them